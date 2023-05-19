The Sentinel is going to the Taste of Keene this year, and we want you to come with us.
We’re covering the third annual local food festival a little differently this year. We want to give one of our readers the chance to enjoy a sampling of Keene’s food scene — on us. After enjoying some free food, the winner will chat with a Sentinel journalist to help us produce community-centered coverage of the festival.
This year’s festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 3, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. around Central Square and the upper end of Main Street, and will feature food and drink tastings, cooking demonstrations and live music.
How do I win?
We’ll be choosing one winner at random to come with us to the festival. No purchase is necessary to enter. Use the form at www.sentinelsource.com/contests to enter your contact information, which will count as one entry. If you manage to fill out the form more than once, you still only get one entry. The form will be open until Friday, May 26, at noon.
We’ll contact the winner, and arrange a time for you to meet one of our journalists in front of The Keene Sentinel office at 60 West St. You’ll get your tokens and will be free to enjoy the festival at your leisure. When you’re done, we’ll meet up again and ask you some questions that we’ll use to help write a story about the festival. You’ll also be the subject of a short video that we’ll make about the event.
What else do I need to know?
We’ll pay for 20 tokens. This is about enough for one person to get a good sampling of the restaurants at the event. If you run out and want to try some more food and/or drink, you’re responsible for buying any extra tokens.
You’ll be meeting up with The Sentinel’s digital community engagement journalist, James Rinker, before and after the festival.
We are not responsible for how you spend your tokens, so please be aware of any food allergies or dietary restrictions you may have.
Once you’ve wrapped up your taste-testing for the day, James will have a few questions for you to answer on video for your perspective on the Taste of Keene. You have to be willing to answer these questions.
You have to be able to go to the festival on Saturday, June 3, between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. It’s up to you how long you want to spend at the festival. If you can’t go during that time frame, we will choose another winner.
Employees and immediate relatives of someone who works at a restaurant participating in the festival or at The Sentinel are not eligible.
Want to learn more about the Taste of Keene? You can read more on this year’s festival from Sentinel reporter Trisha Nail at bit.ly/3OiJMBW.
And you might be wondering: Why are we covering the festival this way? Couldn’t we just interview people at the event, like we have in the past? Sure, but we think contests are more fun! And this helps you, our community, get more involved in The Sentinel’s journalism.
Now, are you hungry yet? You can submit your entry on our website at www.sentinelsource.com/contests.
The sweepstakes will be open until noon on Friday, May 26.
