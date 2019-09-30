Construction of apartments at Colony Mill on West Street in Keene is nearly finished, and management will be ready to start showing the units within the next few weeks, officials with the project said last week.
Benjamin Kelley, a partner with Brady Sullivan Keene Properties, which is redeveloping the former mill-turned-marketplace into an apartment complex, said Thursday that the company is putting the “finishing touches” on the units and completing landscaping.
The property now comprises 89 units, ranging from about 600 square feet to more than 1,000. Three of the units are studio apartments; 21 are one-bedroom apartments; 50 are two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments; 11 are two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments; and four are three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments, according to Holly Ackerson, marketing manager for Brady Sullivan, which is based in Manchester.
In addition to the living spaces, the property also houses the Elm City Brewing Co., Keene Casino and NBT Bank.
The units are priced at a minimum of $1,300 per month for the studios to a maximum of $2,550 per month for the three-bedroom units, Ackerson said. Each apartment is equipped with an in-unit washer and dryer, central air conditioning and forced air heating. Utilities — including heat — are paid separately.
Ackerson noted that the apartments also allow pets with an additional fee, and the building will offer amenities such as a fitness center, a theater with cinema-style seating, a WiFi lounge and a community game room with a kitchen. Parking will be free for tenants.
Nearly 200 people have been added to a list of prospective tenants, Ackerson said.
The Faulkner and Colony Mill, built in the 1700s and reconstructed a century later due to fire, employed more than 500 people as a textile manufacturer during World War II. In the 1980s, Emile J. Legere of Spofford turned it into the Colony Mill Marketplace, housing retailers and restaurants. Brady Sullivan bought the property in 2014 and received approval from the city in 2017 to convert the building from a shopping center into an apartment complex.
For more information, contact Brady Sullivan Properties at 622-6223.