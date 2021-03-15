Downtown Keene has a slick new venue for live music. Or it will, just as soon as it’s safe to pack 200 people in a room again.
The Colonial Performing Arts Center announced Monday that it has completed construction on Showroom, a brand-new performance space at 20 Commercial St. meant for smaller acts. It will supplement The Colonial’s iconic Main Street theater, which opened in 1924 and is also going to see extensive renovations over the next year.
Executive Director Alec Doyle said the smaller space will allow The Colonial to book a wider range of artists and attract new audiences. That could include local bands trying to establish themselves, as well as genres with smaller followings, like jazz or “something that’s on the edge of classical,” he said.
Showroom can accommodate about 150 seated or close to 300 standing, compared to 900 in the main theater.
Doyle said some acts are big enough draws to book in the larger theater. “But there’s lots and lots and lots of things that we want to do that don’t fall into that category, because they’re not broadly popular yet, or they’re not broadly popular because of the form,” he said.
Tucked away behind the main theater in a two-story brick building, Showroom includes a lobby with a bar — taps are already installed — and the performance space itself. A small stage faces dozens of seats rising toward the back wall, with two more rows on a balcony. The balcony wraps around two walls, and also includes a line of high-top tables, some of which practically have an overhead view of the stage.
Doyle said flexibility was a priority. The entire ground-floor seating arrangement is automatically retractable, so the space can easily be turned into a dance floor if that’s a better fit for the event. A high-definition video projector and retractable 22-foot screen have been installed for film showings.
And the space has an altogether different vibe than the grand old theater on Main Street.
The structure originally housed an early 20th-century auto business — with a showroom on the second floor, Doyle said. To create a roomy concert space, workers cut out much of the second story, leaving what became the balcony. It has the showroom’s original wooden floor, Doyle said, complete with oil stains and burn marks. Exposed pipes and the remnants of steel girders on the balcony’s underside add to the industrial-chic vibe.
“We want to give a nod to the history of the building, and I think it’s just a cool look,” Doyle said.
Doyle said he hopes Showroom can draw new audiences, including younger ones. “I think that there’s been something of a vacuum in terms of other things for the college kids to do, other than go to a bar."
While it's too soon to say with certainty, given the pandemic, Doyle thinks conditions may allow the venue to open for shows in the fall.
Showroom is just one part of The Colonial’s ongoing renovation and expansion, which Doyle estimated will cost about $12.5 million overall. On Monday, the organization announced that construction is beginning this month on the main theater.
That project will involve overhauling both back and front. The rear wall will move 15 feet back, creating space for a green room, new dressing rooms and other backstage improvements. Meanwhile, the lobby will expand to include a concessions area on one side and ticketing on the other.
“It’ll open all that up, so when you walk in, you’re not in the middle of everything,” Doyle said. “You actually have space to hang out.”
Construction will wrap up by February 2022, he said. The theater has some shows booked that month.
The main theater renovations were originally planned as a two-year project. But rather than reopening with a limited capacity in 2021, as required during the pandemic, The Colonial's leaders decided to keep the theater closed completely and condense the construction into a single year, they said in Monday's news release.
As hard as it’s been to pause performances, Doyle said the arts will be important as Keene recovers, both economically and psychologically. He hopes The Colonial can be a part of that, starting with Showroom’s first events later this year.
“We are champing at the old bit to get this place rocking and rolling,” he said.