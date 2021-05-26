Renovations in progress on The Colonial Performing Arts Center in downtown Keene have caused a large crack in the historic building’s brick façade, according to Executive Director Alec Doyle.
The crack, a jagged fissure across the theater’s Commercial Street wall, developed within the past 10 days due to “considerable” work being done on the foundation, Doyle said Tuesday evening. It has been stabilized and poses no safety threat, he said.
As part of The Colonial’s $12.5 million renovation and expansion project, Doyle said portions of the stage house — which holds the theater’s stage and backstage areas, including their exterior walls — will be demolished and rebuilt in the coming weeks. That work will include installing steel to reinforce the theater’s brick façade and to support its new stage rigging and sound/lighting systems, he said.
Construction crews will make a cosmetic fix to the crack once that step is complete, according to Doyle.
The building — which housed an auto business before opening as The Colonial Theatre in 1924 — is in the second year of extensive rehabilitation work that was initially to be done in two distinct phases. That timeline was condensed into a single project last summer to minimize financial losses, since the venue would have been open only at partial capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Doyle said at the time.
The Colonial announced in March that it had completed construction on Showroom, a brand-new performance space at 20 Commercial St. meant for smaller acts. Showroom can accommodate about 150 people seated or nearly 300 standing.
Renovations on the main theater, which can seat 888, began that month and will include moving the building’s rear wall 15 feet back, adding new dressing rooms, making other backstage improvements and expanding the lobby.
Construction is scheduled to wrap up by early next year, Doyle said in March.