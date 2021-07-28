The Colonial Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that it’s receiving $220,000 to fund energy-efficiency work as part of an ongoing expansion project in downtown Keene.
The organization, which launched a new phase of that $12.5 million project earlier this year when renovations began on its main theater, said the latest contributions come from local donors who want to help the city reach its clean-energy goals. Keene officials have pledged to shift the entire city to 100 percent renewable energy for electricity by 2030 and for transportation and heating by 2050.
In its news release, The Colonial said it has hired the local firm Green Gap Funding in an advisory role to help “maximize the impact” of the energy-efficiency improvements. That business is based in Keene, according to records with the N.H. Secretary of State.
Among the renovations on its main theater, The Colonial’s expansion project includes installing new high-efficiency heating and air-conditioning systems, adding insulated windows and doors, and making LED lighting upgrades, according to the news release Tuesday.
Green Gap Funding representative Bob King said in the release that improvements to the facility’s “thermal envelope,” such as better insulation on exterior walls, “will result in a building more closely aligned with Keene’s climate and energy goals.”
In addition to the renovations on its main theater, which include adding an artist green room and expanding the lobby, The Colonial’s expansion project has also included the creation of Showroom, a new performance venue on Commercial Street. Construction on the entire project is expected to wrap up by early 2022, The Colonial’s executive director, Alec Doyle, said last month.
Doyle said in the release that the organization already gets all of its electricity from clean, renewable hydroelectric sources.
“We are very much committed to enhancing the environmental performance of our operations, including through energy efficiency measures,” he said.