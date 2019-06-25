The Sharon Arts Center and the Sharon Arts Center Exhibition Gallery in Peterborough are set to close within the next several weeks as a result of the planned merger of Henniker-based New England College and the Manchester-based N.H. Institute of Art.
The merger has been in progress for about 18 months, according to Tom Horgan, New England College’s director of community relations and public affairs, and is set to be finalized July 1. Moving forward, he said, the N.H. Institute of Art will be known as the Institute of Art and Design at New England College.
Employees at the Peterborough and Sharon properties were notified of the upcoming closures last week, according to Horgan, who said the buildings will be put up for sale through retail firm Cushman and Wakefield.
“As we look for potential buyers, potential buyers may wish to continue to either operate the gallery or the arts center, and we’d certainly be open to that,” he said.
The arts center was founded in 1946 to offer classes and workshops for artists, according to its website. The organization merged with the N.H. Art Institute in 2012, bringing a master of fine arts degree program under its roof, according to a previous report in The Sentinel.
New England College chose to sell the properties because it doesn’t serve its “core mission” to offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs, Horgan said.
“So the art gallery, a retail art gallery store in Peterborough, is really outside of that core mission,” he explained. “And then the community arts center in Sharon is a wonderful institution and does great work in community art programs, but is not core to our educational mission.”
The college also plans to sell several buildings in Manchester that will be acquired through the merger, but will maintain residence halls and classroom spaces there, Horgan said.
“It’s an opportunity for both institutions to move forward and, as a combined institution, the history and the programs of the Institute of Art will continue under the leadership of New England College,” Horgan said. “It’s unfortunate that the Sharon Arts Center and the gallery need to be sold, but it just makes good sense as we try to do everything we can to best serve students and their needs.”
Camellia Sousa, executive director of the Sharon Arts Center, was not reachable for comment Monday.