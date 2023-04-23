BRATTLEBORO — A family home in town slid off its foundation Sunday afternoon and is planned to be taken down Monday, the Brattleboro Fire Department said in a news release.
First responders were called to the home at 7 Baker St. a two-and-a-half-story wood-frame building built in 1935, for a report of a building collapse at 3:25 p.m., the department said. Upon arrival, they found that the building slid off its foundation and was leaning towards Birge Street.
"Crews set up a collapse zone perimeter," reads the news release. "They then notified Green Mountain Power and the Department of Public Works to control the power and water service to the building."
Officials suspect rainfall over the weekend caused soil under the foundation to weaken, leading to the home shifting and twisting.
"The building was under renovation … [and] was jacked up from the old foundation and on supports," the department said. "A concrete company was scheduled to be on-site [Monday] to pour a new foundation."
The fire department said no one was working on renovations in the home when the collapse occurred. The building is owned by Gary, S.D. construction company Aero Utility Ltd.
Vermont Natural Resources was also notified of the collapse because home heating oil spilled from an oil tank in the basement, the news release said. The agency distributed materials to contain the spill.
The fire department said town and fire officials, contractors and a building representative collectively determined the building should come down.
In the meantime, the area around the structure is blocked off and a portion of Birge and Baker streets is closed, the department said.
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
