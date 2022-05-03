RINDGE — Franklin Pierce University honored New Hampshire’s health commissioner, a statewide news collaborative and two students with the Fitzwater Medallion at a ceremony on its Rindge campus Friday evening.
The annual award recognizes “those who have demonstrated a commitment to the critical role free speech plays in a democracy and to an electorate fluent in the issues of their time,” according to a news release from the university.
Lori Shibinette, the commissioner of the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, received the medallion for leadership in public communication by an alumnus. The Granite State News Collaborative, which includes The Sentinel along with media organizations throughout New Hampshire, received the medallion for public service. And students Kaitlyn Acciardo and Paul Lambert (both from the Class of ‘22) received the medallion for contributions to the public discourse.
“A commitment to service is the thread that binds our honorees tonight,” said Kristen Nevious, director of Franklin Pierce’s Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication, according to the news release. “Service to the University, service to the citizens of New Hampshire, and service to each other as human beings facing a global pandemic that overwhelmed our world with frightening speed.”
The release notes that Shibinette, who graduated from Franklin Pierce’s MBA program with a concentration in health care administration and was an adjunct professor of business and organizational behavior from 2013 to 2017, took the helm of the state health department the month before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The release calls her an “integral member of the state’s response to COVID.”
The Granite State News Collaborative has more than 20 members consisting of local news, education and community organizations, which collaborate on reporting efforts and share articles. In the first 10 months of the pandemic, members cross-published more than 1,700 stories produced by partners or by the collaborative itself, according to its website.
“As a journalist, getting awards for your work is really gratifying, but getting an award for public service, that’s everything,” said Melanie Plenda, the collaborative’s director, according to Franklin Pierce’s news release. “I am so humbled, so honored, and so grateful to be recognized for this work, this labor of love.”
Acciardo, one of the students honored, covered the 2020 Iowa Caucus as a freshman; reported on national political conventions and the presidential inauguration remotely; and hosted a group of Ukrainian parliament members as they talked with leaders from New Hampshire and Washington, D.C., according to the university.
Lambert also has several accolades under his belt, the university noted.
He co-anchored “Pizza and Politics,” the university’s conversation series with presidential candidates, and led the coverage of the 2020 Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire Primary, earning bylines through Franklin Pierce’s partnership with the Boston Herald. Additionally, Lambert participated in WMUR’s year-long New Hampshire Primary project, and covered the Franklin Pierce poll results for NBC10/NECN/Telemundo Boston.
The Marlin Fitzwater Center for Communication at Franklin Pierce was founded in 2002. Its namesake served as the White House press secretary for Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.