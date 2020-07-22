The painter who died after a fall in Keene on Tuesday was Cole Miner, according to Kim Fallon, the state’s chief forensic investigator.
Fallon declined to say what town Miner lived in, but according to a 2016 Sentinel article and online records, he was listed as a Winchester resident.
Keene police responded to the incident at 384 Pearl St. just after 10 a.m. and turned over the investigation to the state medical examiner’s office and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration after determining it was not a criminal matter, according to Keene police Lt. Steven Tenney.
Tenney said the person now identified as Miner had been painting the exterior of a building when he fell from scaffolding.
He fell on a tool that was in his hand, which fatally pierced an artery, according to Fallon, who works in the medical examiner’s office. The office ruled Miner’s death an accident.
Ted Fitzgerald, an OSHA spokesman, confirmed in an email that the agency has opened an “inspection” into the incident and added that this is standard practice for any workplace fatality. The employer being inspected is Peter Kopczynski, according to Fitzgerald.
Kopczynski declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Wednesday.