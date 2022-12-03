Five months into his role as executive director of the Monadnock Economic Development Corp., Cody Morrison says the two constants for him so far have been outreach and overhaul.
“I’ve been on the road quite a bit,” said Morrison, who began work on July 5. “We were recently in Rindge meeting with senior leadership of Franklin Pierce University to discuss regional partnerships and how to increase their presence in the region and form partnerships with other institutions, how they can increase ties with local or regional employers.”
Morrison had also met with Greenfield town officials to discuss the future for the Legacy by Gersh Crotched Mountain property before it was announced that Worcester, Mass., nonprofit Seven Hills Foundation will purchase the site and take over operations.
Debt reduction has been one of MEDC’s objectives since 2020 as the corporation stalled on new projects, and Morrison said its most recent tax return listed net assets at -$932,667. But the corporation is making efforts to reduce its money owed through the introduction of a new business model which he said centers on greater technical assistance, lending and commitment to keeping an active interest in regional industrial development.
“MEDC continues to foster creative partnerships with local stakeholders to advance the pipeline of emerging and perspective community and economic development projects,” Morrison said in an email.
Some of those projects are backed by the Northern Border Regional Commission, and Morrison said MEDC hopes to be more involved in grant administration. The commission is a federal-state partnership that provides federal funds for community development projects intended for job creation. The NBRC receives funding from private sector investments and was enacted by Congress in its 2008 Farm Bill, according to the commission’s website.
Morrison didn’t note any specific NBRC-backed projects, but this year the commission awarded funding to Cheshire County for installing new radio system equipment for first responders, to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey for continued upgrades of the venue and to the Town of Swanzey for reconstructing and extending local roads and sewer lines.
“A lot of that stuff we didn’t do before if it wasn’t tied to our projects specifically,” he said.
The corporation also sold a condominium property at 51 Railroad St. in Keene to repay some debt and is in the process of moving into an office space at 310 Marlboro St. MEDC previously borrowed an office space at the Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship, but Morrison said this was relinquished after Steve Fortier, who previously served as the executive director, left his position.
Morrison credited Fortier for heralding MEDC programming intended to generate profits after the corporation held its first-ever fundraising drive since its founding in the 1980s, and he said it’s something he means to grow.
“We’ve been a 501(c)(3) [organization] this entire time, so there’s nothing that would have ever prevented it, but in the midst of our business model shift that was something that Steve Fortier really helped spearhead,” Morrison said.
MEDC members divide their time up into managing a number of task force groups to organize their efforts on local economic areas of focus, Morrison said. He named housing, child care and workforce development as what he views to be the three most important economic development issues MEDC’s task forces want to tackle.
One group is the corporation’s Regional Childcare Expansion Task Force in conjunction with Monadnock United Way. MEDC doesn’t usually engage with citizens directly, Morrison said, but the task force has lately been involved in helping Honey Bee Hollow Family Child Care in Swanzey grow its business after the company received a referral to connect with the corporation.
“The availability of child care I’m sure is making a lot of families cautious about taking that next step [of having children]; it’s an issue ever in the region,” Morrison said. “That was one of the reasons we were in Chesterfield in July: ... the discussion point was how the town can help expedite the development of a child care center.”
As Morrison looks toward the upcoming new year, he said he’s hopeful for an Environmental Protection Agency grant MEDC has applied for that the corporation expects award announcements for in May. The Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund would award the organization one of ten $1 million nationwide awards offering financial resources to clean up hazardous waste sites. In turn, MEDC would use that $1 million to create a program it would manage offering grants and loans to community partners.
“This would bring much-needed resources to the Monadnock Region as there are no active Brownfields revolving loan fund programs in the state of New Hampshire,” Morrison said in an email. “The availability of Brownfields funding is important as environmental contamination is not only a barrier for development, but also effects public health and groundwater quality.”
He added that MEDC is ongoing in building its new website, monadnockedc.org, which was launched early into Morrison’s tenure and aims to be an introduction to Monadnock Region development and point of contact.
“We’ve already had people reach out to us through the website,” he said. “We’ll be including information like grant programs, our lending programs, regional information, commercial real estate [and] things of that nature.”
