The building in downtown Keene that was destroyed by a five-alarm fire in early January will be demolished Tuesday, according to its owner and city officials.
Keene's Community Development Department issued a permit Friday for the demolition of 147 Main St.
City Engineer Donald Lussier said southbound traffic on Main Street will be merged into one lane from Emerald Street to Water Street until the tear-down, which could take a couple days, is complete. The end of Davis Street from the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Regional School to Main Street will also be closed, as will the sidewalks around the structure, Lussier said.
“It’s really very important that nobody wanders into the work zone or sneaks through the construction fencing,” he said. “That structure is obviously compromised, and once you start tearing it down the rest of the building can start behaving in unexpected ways.”
No one was seriously hurt in the blaze that started in Cobblestone Ale House and ripped through the building on Jan. 8, but several residents in the second-story apartments were displaced as was the bar, a Domino's Pizza and Piazza, a locally owned ice cream shop with another location in West Keene. The Keene Fire Department declared the building a total loss, with estimated damage exceeding $1 million.
In February, Keene’s Historic District Commission — which is tasked with preserving the city’s heritage and regulating alterations of structures within the historic district — voted 5-0 to approve the demolition.
Keene-based developer Mike Pappas purchased the property from George Levine, who lives in Massachusetts, earlier that month. Pappas said Monday that water was being removed from the basement prior to Tuesday's demolition. The back wall of the building will be torn down first, then debris from the inside will be removed, he said.
After demolition, he said he plans to construct a four- or five-story building with businesses on the first floor and apartments above, although that project remains well over a year down the road.