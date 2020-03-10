Bob Brennan never wanted a fuss made when he died. He didn’t want a memorial service, a celebration of life, not even an obituary. News of his passing at age 76 in January spread through social media and word of mouth, shared by the hundreds of students and athletes he inspired.
“He used to say, ‘When I die, don’t tell anybody,’ ” says Julie Brennan, his wife of 56 years.
Grandiose was not his style. He was the low-key track coach giving as much time and encouragement to the runner who finished last as the one who took first. He taught “wellness” in his physical education classes at Monadnock Regional High School, long before that word became part of the fitness nomenclature. Those who knew him well, his family and friends, say he was a genuine role model with a modest personality, yet would fiercely defend right from wrong even if fisticuffs were necessary. Bob Brennan could be one tough customer, with a 4th-degree black belt in Taekwondo.
“Superior attitude, superior state of mind” was his calling card. It saved his life once in unforgiving territory near the Arctic Circle, and empowered him to save two others. His athletes were urged to embody that phrase — many routinely wore T-shirts with those words printed on them. He didn’t just preach it, he lived it, right to his final hours. “Even on the day he died, he worked out,” Julie says from their home in Fancy Gap, Va., population 137, their retirement utopia, a homestead nestled in acres of wilderness near the Blue Ridge Mountains of Tennessee.
Brennan coached and taught at Monadnock for 27 years, retiring in 1998. His boys track teams won 187 dual meets and seven Class I titles, including six in a row in the 1990s. He was elected to the N.H. Coaches Hall of Fame in 2006, and every year an invitational meet at Monadnock is held in his name. “During those years he not only coached his athletes, he also coached parents, community members and anyone who wanted to better their lives through fitness,” his Hall of Fame plaque reads. “He spent countless hours on the track and in the weight room to help and inspire anyone and everyone to strive and achieve their own personal goals.”
He knew every kid had a talent, Julie says, and it was a matter of unearthing that talent. Brennan asked for one commitment in return: Did you do your best? That’s all I care about, he would say.
No one knew that better than his children.
“He changed people’s lives, and there were so many people he touched,” says his youngest son, Scotty Brennan, 52, who was a standout athlete at Keene High School.
Scotty says his father, though competitive, was never preachy. Scotty won a New England wrestling title under Keene Coach Dave Minickiello — one of Bob’s best friends and a kindred soul — and was a superb all-around athlete at Keene. He went on to play professional soccer with the Fort Lauderdale Strikers and has lived in the Boca Raton, Fla., area for 30 years, raising his own family. Scotty says his father employed psychology when it came to motivation.
“Instead of saying to me, ‘You better go running,’ he’d say, ‘I bet the guy you’re going up against in soccer the next game is out there running.’ And then I’d be out there running,” Scotty says with a laugh.
One of Bob’s favorite songs was “Leader of the Band” by Dan Fogelberg. Scotty says he grew to understand that his father’s lifestyle, the way he took care of his body — Bob didn’t drink, smoke, ate healthy and worked out — was his instrument. The song’s lyrics reflected that. “He earned his love through discipline, a thundering velvet hand,” Scotty says, reciting a portion of the lyrics. “His gentle means of sculpting souls took me years to understand.”
Scotty says that last line especially resonated with him over time, and he later told his father, “Now I understand.”
In many ways, this is a love story. Bob and Julie met in 1962 as teenagers when he was 18 and attending High Point University in North Carolina on an athletic scholarship. She was 17 and still in high school. Over the next year they exchanged more than 300 letters, and Julie still has them all. Today, she shares them with her grandchildren. “They’re fascinating. They’re more of a glimpse of what life was like in that year,” she says.
They got engaged on Thanksgiving, seven months after meeting, and married the following summer. He started out teaching in New York, but they fell in love with New Hampshire during a rainy camping trip to Berlin. On a whim, haggard-looking from three days in the rain, Bob walked into the school and asked a passenger in the elevator how to find the superintendent’s office. He got directions, went into the office, and there was the “passenger” sitting behind the superintendent’s desk. He was all but hired on the spot, and within nine days they had bought a house for $3,000.
They moved to Keene in 1971 when Monadnock was looking to start a physical education program, and spent the next 27 years here. Their children, Bobby, 55, Sandi, 54, Scotty and Amy, 46, went through the Keene school system.
After Bob retired, they moved to Lebanon, Maine, where Bobby owned more than 100 acres of unspoiled land. As part of Bob’s retirement celebration, in September 2000 he went on a 10-day fishing, hunting and hiking trip with several family members — the trip of a lifetime — to the Nunavik Territories in the upper reaches of Canada, 1,000 miles north of Montreal.
And then everything changed.
The journey home began with a short plane ride with only Bob, Bobby and the pilot on board. Shortly after takeoff, the right wing dipped dramatically, then the plane fell out of the sky. It slammed to the ground, flipped over, and all that was left was a tangled mass of metal. Bob, who had curled himself up in a ball, was seriously injured with a broken back, wrist and concussion among many deep bruises, and he was hanging upside down, strapped in. Yet he somehow found the strength to pull his fuel-soaked son and their pilot out of the wreckage. Entrapped, he would later say the discipline he espoused enabled him to assess the situation, not panic, extract himself, then find a way to rescue his son and the pilot.
“We should have died I don’t know how many different ways,” Bob told The Sentinel not long after the crash. “It was a miracle, a guardian angel watching over us.”
But he paid a steep, physical price. Julie says Bob never fully recovered from his injuries and was in pain much of the time over the last 20 years. It was doubly difficult for Julie, as her father died in a plane crash when he was 44. “This was me living that all over again,” Julie says. “It took a big toll on him. His body got so tired. He was always in pain.”
They moved to Fancy Gap in 2011, and Julie says, “It was his paradise, and he loved every minute of it.” Though Bob continued working out, favoring his Dyna-Band and bike, the pain often consumed him, and his quality of life declined. Some days, he couldn’t even go on one of his beloved hikes.
On Jan. 20, after working out, he and Julie decided to run an errand. He went to get his coat, and she heard him fall. By the time she reached him, she knew he was already gone, no warning, no symptoms. They assume it was cardiac-related.
“He died in the home he loved, in an area he loved,” Scotty says.
As per his wishes, there was no written obituary and only a small, private service. But he didn’t say anything about no newspaper articles, and his daughter Amy is coordinating a celebration of life so the people he touched in the Monadnock Region can pay tribute. It will take place Sunday, June 7, the day after graduation, at the same site as the graduation ceremonies.
That would be at Monadnock’s track. Bob Brennan’s track.