Three people in one 5th grade classroom at Fuller Elementary School in Keene have tested positive for COVID-19, N.H. School Administrative Unit 29 Superintendent Robert Malay said Tuesday morning.
Malay declined to specify whether the infected individuals are students or employees, citing privacy concerns. Fuller, which enrolls about 300 students in kindergarten through 5th grade, has three other active cases, Malay said. Two of those people were exposed to the virus over Labor Day weekend and were not in school after becoming infected, and the other person tested positive last week and is not connected to the 5th grade class with the cluster of cases.
Principal Katherine Moaratty informed parents with children in the affected 5th grade class of the outbreak in a letter Monday evening. The state defines an outbreak as three or more individuals in a core group — such as a classroom — all being diagnosed with COVID-19 within a two-week span.
The letter was provided to The Sentinel by the parent of an affected child and states that those who received it have a child who is in the same class or instructional group as someone diagnosed with the viral disease. It urges parents to keep their children home if they develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and to have them tested.
The parent who gave the letter to The Sentinel, and asked to remain anonymous, said they wish the school had acted more quickly, saying that their child had been exposed last year and was immediately sent home to quarantine. The parent said Monday’s email didn’t arrive until around 5:40 p.m.
“Our child was in that school all day,” the parent said. “Obviously [the school] knew about it; they decided to only inform parents after the fact.” The parent added that their child, who is too young to be vaccinated, is in a class of at least 20 students.
The three people with COVID-19 in the 5th grade class received their test results over the weekend and have not been in the school since last week, Malay said.
The school worked with the state health department to identify close contacts of people who test positive for COVID-19. Those people were contacted first, instructed to monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, Malay said. Schools do not always inform the entire class of a COVID-19 case, Malay said, but do when there is a cluster of cases in one group.
Malay added that there are no plans to transition this class to remote learning, citing a change in state education department regulations.
“All of that flexibility to shift ended when the governor ended his state of emergency” in June, Malay said.
The letter says those who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being kept home from school until they’re no longer contagious and that people who had close contact with the individuals have been notified. It also says deep cleaning would take place after school hours and encourages people to follow the latest guidelines from the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services, which can be found online at www.covid19.nh.gov.
