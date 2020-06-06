top story
Clothing being collected after fire destroys Stoddard man's home
STODDARD — A town resident lost his home and belongings in a fire Friday night, the Stoddard Fire Department reported in a Facebook post.
According to Southwestern N.H. District Fire Mutual Aid, firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire on Tigola Trail just after 7:30 p.m and arrived to find the structure fully involved. In the Facebook post, the Stoddard Fire Department said the fire was quickly knocked down, but the camper was a total loss.
The homeowner suffered some burns, the post said, without elaborating.
The department was not immediately reachable for comment Saturday night.
The Facebook post said the homeowner was now staying with a friend, and members of the community are collecting clothing to donate to the man, who is a size XL or XXL. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to message the department through its Facebook page, "Stoddard Fire & Rescue."
Mia Summerson can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1435, or msummerson@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter @MiaSummerson
Mia Summerson
