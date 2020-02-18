Cheshire Medical Center’s hub for addiction services is continuing to see an increase in clients, as Gov. Chris Sununu recently touted a record number served across The Doorway programs statewide.
The programs — including the one run locally at 640 Marlboro Road (Route 101) in Keene — opened in January 2019 to create a “hub and spoke” system to screen, assess and refer people to substance-use disorder treatment and support services in the community.
Funded by a two-year, multimillion-dollar federal grant announced in October 2018, the hubs aim to link people to resources and follow up with them as they advance through recovery services provided by the spokes — rehabilitation centers, sober homes, peer-support agencies and other organizations.
The effort comes in the midst of a national opioid crisis that has hit New Hampshire particularly hard, with 471 fatal overdoses from opioids and other drugs confirmed for 2018.
Across the state’s nine hubs, more than 1,000 people were served last month, according to a statement released Friday from Sununu’s office. This marks the highest monthly total of clients since the programs’ launch.
Over the past year, the programs saw 8,400 people, the statement notes.
Cheshire Medical Center’s program served 83 clients in January, according to Director Nelson Hayden.
“It was another very successful month, but it was not our record month,” he said.
That happened in November, when the program served 133 people.
Between September and January, he said, the program’s client numbers have fluctuated between about 80 and more than 100.
However, that’s much higher than the program saw in the beginning. By the end of its first month, Keene’s Doorway had seen only 32 clients.
People have reportedly had difficulty finding or traveling to the center on Route 101. In addition, with all the Doorways opening at once, the limited pool of mental health providers has been spread across the state.
Democratic state senators recently sent out news releases criticizing The Doorway, particularly as it functions in Nashua and Manchester, where the governor recently announced hospitals would assume the responsibility for the program from Granite Pathways.
The senators cited a lack of treatment and bed capacity, as well as frustration over the creation of a new program instead of providing funding for Safe Stations — an initiative that turns local fire stations into a safe environment for those with substance-use disorders to get help finding treatment at any time.
Meanwhile, Keene’s program has hit its stride, according to Hayden.
“We’ve obviously turned a corner,” he said. “Word has gotten out, we are very well referred to by our regional partners, and people are sending us clients.”
The Keene Doorway had served 905 people as of January, with 337 completing clinical evaluations — the first step in finding substance-use treatment.
Hayden noted the total number of people who use the service include family members calling for a loved one and people calling for more information on the program. Also, some may not be ready for treatment when they arrive at The Doorway, which can affect clinical evaluation numbers.
The program has also increased its staff to five — three clinicians, one peer recovery support worker and an administrator, Hayden said. A public health intern was also hired.
And as the program continues to accept new clients, it’s preparing to move to a more visible and centrally located spot, at 24 Railroad St., in March.
The new center — across the street from the former Scores Sports Bar & Grille — will be a shared space with Monadnock Family Services.
Renovations began this week on The Doorway’s new location in downtown Keene, which will be s…
It will house all that The Doorway offers, as well as behavioral health emergency and substance-use services through MFS.
MFS is a nonprofit community mental-health center serving 35 municipalities in southwestern New Hampshire, according to its website. The organization provides counseling, support groups and various activity programs for children, seniors and other adults.
Both The Doorway and MFS were aware the other was searching for additional space, Hayden has said, and decided to look for a joint location.
Services through both organizations will remain up and running until the move.
The Doorway at Cheshire Medical Center is currently at 640 Marlboro Road in Keene (the Curran Building on Route 101) and is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Support through the state’s 24/7 hotline is available at 211.
Monadnock Family Services is at 64 Main St. in Keene and is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. People can schedule an appointment or access the emergency-service line at 357-4400.