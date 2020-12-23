Residents at Cleveland Place were familiar with the signs posted in the elevators before every snowstorm telling them to park in a nearby municipal parking deck overnight so the building’s parking lot could be plowed.
This year, tenants at the federally subsidized apartments in downtown Keene received a different notice: Starting Dec. 14, they would need to pay for that privilege because the city was implementing parking-permit requirements in Wells Street Garage spots that had previously been metered.
Emile J. Legere Management, the Keene company that owns Cleveland Place, informed residents of the change in a Dec. 8 letter, explaining that any vehicles left in the apartment lot during a snowstorm would still be towed. The city is allowing them to park at metered spaces on the Wells Street Garage rooftop instead — though management warned it would be “at your own risk,” since vehicles may need to be moved to allow for plowing the roof.
“If there is a storm coming you might want to make arrangements with a friend or family to have your car at their house,” the letter said.
Some of Cleveland Place’s approximately 85 residents — all of whom are elderly, disabled or both and receive varying amounts of rent assistance from the federal Housing Choice Voucher program — feel burdened by the new rules.
Since moving to the building in June 2018, Jeannine Agard, 66, said she has always moved her car to the Wells Street Garage’s ground level during snowstorms. Parking on the garage roof would be dangerous in inclement weather, she said, due to her medical conditions, which include an artificial right knee and asthma. (The garage does not have an elevator.)
“I can’t do that ramp, and I can’t do the stairs,” she said. “It’s too steep.”
And the permits are too expensive for many Cleveland Place residents’ limited budgets, according to Legere property manager Leslie Hanson.
Agard, who also has diabetes and a cardiovascular condition from a previous bout with congestive heart failure, collects $780 each month from Social Security Disability Insurance. Rather than making her $232 rent payment for December to Legere Management, she spent the money on a parking permit that lasts through March.
“[They’ll] wait until next month on the rent, and that’s just how it’s going to be,” Agard said Dec. 17.
Through an informal agreement with the city, Cleveland Place residents have been allowed for nearly two decades to park overnight in the Wells Street Garage while the apartments’ 44-space lot is plowed, according to Hanson. She said residents could choose to pay for more time when the meters start running at 8 a.m. or move back to the Cleveland Place lot, which is behind the building.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told The Sentinel in an email Dec. 16 that she was not aware of any such agreement with Cleveland Place residents, adding that it is possible Keene officials did not enforce the parking regulations during overnight snowstorms.
But Hanson criticized the new permit requirements, arguing that the previous arrangement benefited tenants at no cost to the city.
“If they’re feeding the meters after 8 a.m., what does it matter to the city?” she said Monday. “The city wasn’t losing anything, but it was convenient for the tenants.”
In her email, Dragon attributed the recent change to high demand for parking from downtown residents who were on a waiting list to purchase permits. She explained that the Wells Street Garage had been “underutilized” for several years when some spaces were metered, some required permits and others were leased to businesses like the Marriott Courtyard Hotel on Railroad Street.
Keene officials decided “to see if the demand was as high as they anticipated” by offering additional spaces in the Wells Street Garage to people on the permit waiting list at the city’s current rate of $200 per quarter, according to Dragon. That meant converting the 20 metered spots on its ground level into permit parking, Parking Operations Manager Elizabeth Wood said Tuesday.
Permits became available to purchase several weeks ago and had been sold for all the spots as of Dec. 16, according to Dragon.
Hanson said Legere Management considered subsidizing permits for Cleveland Place residents before deciding it would be too expensive.
Still, the new permit-holders include several tenants, who Agard said have nowhere else to move their cars while the building’s lot is being plowed. She purchased one on Dec. 14 at a prorated cost of $38 for the remainder of the month, plus $200 for the first three months of 2021.
Linda Horne, 66, who has lived at Cleveland Place for nearly three years, purchased her permit the next day after taking out a loan to defray its cost.
Horne expects to receive $1,142 each month from Social Security Disability Insurance next year, which will help cover her $339 monthly rent, two loans she took out to purchase and repair her car and other expenses. She will repay the latest loan in $21.75 monthly installments next year.
“By the time you pay your rent, the three loans I have, car insurance and cable, it adds up pretty quick,” she said.
Despite the financial pressures, Horne bought a parking permit to ensure her car would not be towed, since her apartment does not have a view of the lot behind Cleveland Place. She chose not to park on the garage roof out of similar concerns and because she also worried about navigating the ramp on foot.
Horne and Agard said their cars will remain in the Wells Street Garage as long as their permits remain valid. They know other Cleveland Place residents who were unable to purchase spaces, either due to financial reasons or because the city had sold out of permits.
The new parking arrangement was tested last week, when Keene got more than a foot of snow — much of it in the wee hours of Dec. 17.
Agard estimated that 10 residents moved their vehicles from the Cleveland Place parking lot so it could it plowed after the storm, adding that “there [was] nowhere to put them.”
Legere Management suggested that tenants without a permit clear their vehicles and drive around the city while that happened, Hanson said Monday, acknowledging the danger in asking elderly people to be on the snowy roads. She said nobody was towed but that management had to remind several residents to move their cars.
Agard argued that Legere Management is at least partially to blame for the situation, saying she has never been told to move her car during snowstorms at several previous rental units in the Monadnock Region.
“We’ve always had parking,” she said. “I’ve never had this problem until I moved to Keene.”
The city will continue evaluating parking options at the Wells Street Garage in the coming months in an effort “to maximize utilization of this space and meet the existing parking needs in the community,” Dragon said in her Dec. 16 email. The price of a permit for the garage is expected to increase in the second quarter of 2021, she said.
Dragon added that Cleveland Place residents should call the city’s Parking Services department with any questions or concerns.
“We certainly will help as much as we can while they work out long-term plans for snow removal in their parking lots,” she said.