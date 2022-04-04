Dr. Francois Clemmons felt right at home at the Keene Family YMCA on Monday evening.
Clemmons — who is best known for his role as Officer Clemmons on “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood" from the late 1960s to early 1990s — said as much to the crowd of roughly 75 people gathered to hear him speak, and sing, as part of the first official public event of the recently formed Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition.
"There are a lot of 'friend faces' here today," Clemmons said, borrowing a term he said his friend, the poet Lucille Clifton, called him. And over the course of the hourlong event, Clemmons exuded the kindness of an old friend, and extolled the virtues of "unconditional love, unconditional trust and unconditional forgiveness."
"We need all of that if we’re going to have a community," said Clemmons, who lives in Middlebury, Vt., where he worked as the Alexander Twilight artist in residence and the director of the Martin Luther King Special Choir at Middlebury College from 1993 until his retirement in 2013.
Clemmons also has an honorary Doctor of Arts degree from Middlebury, as well as a Bachelor of Music degree from Oberlin College in Ohio, and a Master of Fine Arts from Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania. He won a Grammy Award in 1973 for a recording of “Porgy and Bess” and founded the Harlem Spiritual Ensemble, which he also directed, in 1986.
A self-professed disciple of Fred Rogers, the legendary host of the long-running children's television show, Clemmons shared the story of how the two met, and came to work together. They first met at a Good Friday service at Third Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh, Pa., Rogers' hometown, when Clemmons was singing with the church's choir. A few years later, Clemmons, who had been struggling as a singer in New York City, got an invitation from Rogers to come stay with him at his home and visit the public television studio where he filmed his show.
During that first taping Clemmons attended, he saw Rogers looking at him when Mr. Rogers delivered one of his iconic lines: "You make every day a special day just — you know how — just by being you. And I love you just the way you are."
"I was entranced," Clemmons said. "And I said, ‘Fred, were you talking to me?’ And he looked at me and he said, ‘Yes, I’ve been talking to you for two years, but you heard me today.’ ... And I fell into his arms and I hugged him and I cried like a child."
When Clemmons, who is gay, joined the cast of the show, he made history as the first Black actor known to have a recurring role on a children’s television program.
But Clemmons said he still warns people against treating Rogers, who died in 2003 at age 74, as an all-knowing idol, like when a woman asked him once, "What would Mr. Rogers do" in a situation.
"And I said to her, ‘That is not the right question. The right question is, what would you do? You’re the one alive. He gave you a pattern. He gave you a layout.' "
And that pattern, Clemmons added, is one of deep affection and empathy.
"And I tell people, ‘What did he say, then, if that’s so important to you?’ " Clemmons told the crowd in Keene. "You know what he said? ‘Be kind.’ If you have a choice, be kind. If you have a third choice, be kind. … He says over and over, ‘Be kind.’ If you’re kind, you’ll make room for me at the table."
After speaking for about 40 minutes — and leading the crowd in a rendition of "This Little Light of Mine" — Clemmons took questions, beginning with Amber Fontaine of Keene, who attended the event with two of her three daughters — Adrianna Pearo, 31, and Eden Fontaine, 13.
“It’s an absolute pleasure to see you," Amber Fontaine told Clemmons. You were a part of my childhood, and these are two of my daughters, and I am so, so grateful and honored for them to be able to see you today. It’s a little emotional for me, because I remember, and just hearing your voice brings me back.”
After the event, Pearo said she cherishes her memories of watching "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" while growing up in the early 1990s.
“There’s no show quite like 'Mr. Rogers' nowadays, definitely," she said. It’s just this safe-space show. ... If I was having a bad day or anything, my mom would turn on 'Mr. Rogers,' and I would instantly feel so much better.”
And hearing Clemmons speak, she added, only added to her appreciation for those childhood memories and lessons.
“It’s so refreshing to see someone who has lived through so much to be such a positive ray of light still, after everything," she said.
Dan Smith — the CEO of the Keene Y and also a member of the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition — said Clemmons' presentation struck at the group's core tenants.
"I think until we learn how to safely have conversations around race and equity and diverse people — and not only the humanity as to why equity is important for those individuals but also the business case for why it matters for our community to be able to thrive down the road — those are all important aspects of why we need to have that discussion," Smith said.
That can be difficult in such a fractured political climate, Smith said. So the coalition — which formed last summer and aims to promote and develop the Monadnock Region as a welcoming and inclusive place for all — needs to seek ways to create spaces to unite people in conversation on those challenging topics.
"And so an event where we bring in a beloved character from our youth to excite us and re-engage with that in perhaps a more positive way is an important aspect of trying to do that," he said.
Smith added that the Monadnock Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Coalition is still in its "fledgling stages," and is still looking to hire a full-time director to oversee its operations, but hopes to host similar events in the future.