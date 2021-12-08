If you find Keene’s drinking water particularly refreshing, you might have an expert palate.
The city recently won an award, given each year since 2014 by the Granite State Rural Water Association, for having the best-tasting municipal water in New Hampshire. That recognition is determined in a competition at the Walpole-based trade organization’s annual operator field day.
This year’s event, held Sept. 14 in Newbury, featured water samples from about half a dozen communities, according to GSRWA Executive Director Heidi Lauricella. Francestown was named runner-up, she said.
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon told city councilors of the drinking-water award last week, calling the recognition a “big deal.”
As New Hampshire’s victor, Keene is eligible to enter a nationwide drinking-water competition in Washington, D.C. That event, the Great American Water Taste Test, includes the winners of each state competition and is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Keene’s entry in the GSRWA contest emerged victorious from multiple rounds of judging, according to Lauricella, who said samples were evaluated for taste, bouquet (or scent) and clarity.
Finalists for the drinking-water award were determined by a preliminary panel of staff from New England Backflow, an Auburn firm that offers testing and repairs for water-utility systems, and ROC-NH, which supports people living in resident-owned mobile-home communities, she said. Three officials from the N.H. Department of Environmental Services then held another blind analysis to determine the winning sample.
One of the DES officials, Brandon Kernen, said Tuesday the various samples had similar aromas and appearances. The remaining category, taste, likely came down to the judges’ preferences for mineral content and their respective palates, he said.
Kernen, the agency’s drinking water and groundwater bureau administrator, said Keene was the only entrant whose sample was sourced from a combination of wells and reservoir water — offering a possible explanation for its notable quality.
“In the end, most of us felt like it was a little bit of a different taste,” he said.
While the annual contest is a chance for municipal staff to compete for bragging rights, Kernen praised all New Hampshire drinking-water providers for reliably supplying a clean product, despite the challenges posed by issues such as aging infrastructure and PFAS contamination.
“The water-systems operators deserve awards for the work they do every day,” he said. “… People don’t know how much goes into having safe, clean water come out of their tap.”
This year is the first time Keene has won the rural water association’s drinking-water contest, according to the organization.
The city’s water comes from two reservoirs on Roxbury Road near Robin Hood Park, and four groundwater wells. Three of the wells are along Court Street and one is along West Street, according to Aaron Costa, operations manager of Keene’s drinking water and wastewater facilities.
The Department of Public Works delivers over 2 million gallons of water a day to homes and businesses in the city, Costa said. In the summer, peak demand approaches 3 million gallons, when people are using water for washing cars, gardening and filling pools. Roughly 95 percent of Keene residents use town water he said, and people interested in learning more about the city’s water quality can read the annual report on the city’s website.
“I think it’s great to be recognized,” Costa said. “We’ve made a lot of process changes over the years to improve water quality and we’re very happy with being recognized.”
It isn’t the first time a Monadnock Region community has won the title: The organization’s inaugural award, seven years ago, went to its home community, as Walpole’s sample came out on top from among 13 entries, which also featured water from Hinsdale, Jaffrey, Marlborough and Troy.
Mark Houghton, then-superintendent of Walpole’s water and sewer department, credited that distinction to the town’s naturally shallow wells, The Sentinel reported. Houghton also said he tried not to use more chlorine than necessary to keep the wells clean.
Making sure water is safe to drink doesn’t ensure it will taste good, according to Lauricella, who said adding too much chlorine to the supply can sacrifice its quality. On the other hand, she said, drinking water can taste good but still contain harmful bacteria.
That makes the GSRWA’s annual award a stamp of approval, Lauricella said.
“For the town that wins, it’s a recognition that they understand the importance of having water treated for both safety and for taste,” she said. “That matters.”
Entries in the national competition are judged on the same three attributes as the New Hampshire contest, according to the nonprofit that puts on the event.
Dragon said last week that Keene’s water treatment facility manager, Ben Crowder, will represent the Elm City in Washington, D.C. In addition to attending the competition, Crowder will have a chance to discuss water-related issues with New Hampshire’s congressional offices, Dragon told city councilors.
“I’m confident our water will also fare well at this national competition,” she said.