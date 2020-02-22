HARRISVILLE — While learning about the Australian bush fires earlier this month, Kate Washburn’s 3rd- and 4th-grade class at the Harrisville-Wells Memorial School decided to take matters into their own hands. Literally.
Wanting to help the animals and families affected by the disaster 10,000 miles away, the kids decided to hold a “barkery” fundraiser, making their own dog treats to net money to send down under.
With Washburn’s help, the students put together a sales plan and spent the first two weeks of February making their case for Australia to their friends, families and their parents’ co-workers.
They came up with two different dog-treat recipes —“puppy love” with pureed meat or vegetables and “peanut butter dream” with chicken broth, peanut butter and applesauce. The kids sold the treats in bags of five at $3 per bag, or two bags for $5. According to Washburn, the bulk discount was the students’ idea.
There was also an option for people to make a monetary donation without purchasing any treats.
This week — the final one before February vacation — the class of 19 worked to fill 271 orders. The students spent all week making both varieties of dog treats.
“My favorite part was mixing it,” Isabella Wilkins said. “It was really gross, but it was fun.” Washburn noted that the kids were fascinated by the mixtures’ texture.
“The peanut butter dream ones smelled so good,” said Avery Washburn, another student and Washburn’s daughter.
Between treat sales and donations, the students raised just over $1,000.
The class decided to donate the money to the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service Inc., or WIRES, Australia’s largest wildlife rescue organization. According to its website, Sydney University ecologists estimate that more than one billion animals have been affected by the bush fires that began in November.
Current events in Australia became part of the discussion when the class was reviewing for the annual upcoming geography bee.
“I cannot express how proud I am of their ingenuity, generosity, compassion, kindness and dedication to improve our world,” said Principal Kate Shanks. “They are an incredible example to all!”
Washburn told her class Friday, “I haven’t told you guys yet, but my favorite part so far has been receiving all of the pictures of happy dogs with their treats.”