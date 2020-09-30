Jason Kessler rejects the label of neo-Nazi, as described in a Sept. 24 article in The Sentinel. Kessler was an organizer of the Unite the Right rally that drew white supremacists and neo-Nazis to Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017. While he claims he is not a white nationalist or supremacist, he has made anti-Semitic and racist statements, including expressing fears that immigration will reduce the U.S.’s white majority, a common white nationalist trope, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.