Jason Kessler rejects the label of neo-Nazi, as described in a Sept. 24 article in The Sentinel. Kessler was an organizer of the Unite the Right rally that drew white supremacists and neo-Nazis to Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017. While he claims he is not a white nationalist or supremacist, he has made anti-Semitic and racist statements, including expressing fears that immigration will reduce the U.S.’s white majority, a common white nationalist trope, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Clarification, Sept. 30, 2020
Anika CLARK
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- AG's Office: Keene man was murdered; Jaffrey resident charged
- Police: Jaffrey woman said husband killed Amerault after ordering her to do so
- Amerault remembered as ‘outgoing, genuine’ person, passionate hiker
- Man found dead in Coos County believed to be missing Keene resident
- Jonathan L. Amerault
- Police identify driver killed in Brattleboro crash
- In tough year, Recycled Percussion helps the beat go on in Keene, Peterborough
- Recycled Percussion to roll through Keene, Peterborough Saturday
- Chesterfield police: High-speed chase ends in arrest
- Keene white nationalist found guilty of threatening and extortion
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.