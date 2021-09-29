Despite only one race in Keene’s 2021 municipal elections with enough candidates to trigger a primary, candidates in all races will appear on the primary ballot when voters hit the polls on Oct. 5.
Previous stories in The Sentinel implied that only the mayor’s race would be on the ballot. Keene’s city charter sets a minimum number of candidates needed to trigger a primary, and this year’s mayoral race was the only one to reach this threshold.
No one running in any of the other races — for council seats or to serve as elections officials — will be eliminated on primary day from the general-election ballot.