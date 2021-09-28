The record for the Jan. 6 session of the N.H. House of Representatives, cited in a Sept. 22 article in The Sentinel, erroneously listed a vote taken by Rep. Jim Qualey. The
The record for the Jan. 6 session of the N.H. House of Representatives, cited in a Sept. 22 article in The Sentinel, erroneously listed a vote taken by Rep. Jim Qualey.
The record states that Qualey, R-Rindge, mistakenly voted in favor of a change to House rules, but that he intended to vote against it. However, Qualey said that while he attempted to vote on the item, it wasn’t recorded by the wireless device that legislators were using that day, as the session was being conducted in a drive-in format due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was plagued by technical difficulties.
Qualey notified House Clerk Paul Smith of the discrepancy, and Smith confirmed in an email to Qualey that the error in the House record would be corrected. Qualey’s individual voting record — which is different than the Jan. 6 House record and displayed on the Statehouse website — correctly says he was excused from the vote, which he said is because it was not counted by the voting device.