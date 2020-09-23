Although four Keene State College employees — along with 24 students — went into quarantine after a Keene State athlete tested positive for COVID-19, further review by a contact-tracing team determined it was unnecessary for three of the employees to do so, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
Ricaurte provided The Sentinel with this update after Tuesday’s paper, which contained an article on the matter, was printed.
The outdoor living history demonstration at The Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
A community news item in Tuesday’s paper listed an incorrect end time due to an error in information provided to The Sentinel.