The Hundred Nights homeless shelter’s overflow location at the United Church of Christ in Keene increased to 12 beds last year, and was also at capacity. This was unclear in a report in the weekend edition.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Hundred Nights homeless shelter’s overflow location at the United Church of Christ in Keene increased to 12 beds last year, and was also at capacity. This was unclear in a report in the weekend edition.