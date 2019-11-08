N.H. Firearms Coalition Secretary JR Hoell of Dunbarton emailed The Sentinel in response to a request for comment Wednesday night for a story published Thursday, but it went into a spam folder. Thus, the story didn’t include his comments.
The story involved a complaint filed by the N.H. Democratic Party after the coalition brought a banner and signs with images of Democratic Statehouse lawmakers and a Nazi symbol to a Statehouse meeting last week.
Over the phone Thursday, Hoell called the filing “a seriously frivolous complaint,” citing Article 30 of the N.H. Constitution’s Bill of Rights and the First Amendment right to freedom of speech.
The updated article is available at SentinelSource.com.