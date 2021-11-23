The Keene City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee will discuss recently proposed changes to the city’s ward boundaries at its Dec. 9 meeting.
The discussion will follow a public hearing on the subject, which will be held before the council during its Dec. 2 meeting.
This was unclear in an article that ran in the Nov. 19 edition of The Sentinel.
Woodcrest Village Assisted Living is in New London. A story by the Valley News of Lebanon that ran in the Nov. 22 edition of The Sentinel listed the incorrect location for this facility.