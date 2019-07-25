In the July 19 editorial on political donations and spending in Keene’s mayoral races, we used the term “dark money” in reference to the 2007 mayoral race between Dale Pregent and Bill Beauregard. In this case, the term was used to mean money of unknown origin; thus, voters were in the dark regarding where it came from.
We also said, of ads and fliers backing Beauregard at the time: “The candidate said he hadn’t paid for them, and didn’t know who had.” At least part of that statement is wrong. We can find no evidence that Beauregard denied paying for the ads, although we also can’t find any indication he cleared up at the time who did. He now says he did pay and that he had made that clear at the time.
Our intent was not to imply any wrongdoing on Beauregard’s part — or that of any other local candidates mentioned in the editorial. It was to point out that such confusion over campaign support is not a new experience in Keene this year and the need, therefore, for transparency in even local elections.