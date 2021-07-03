The N.H. Department of Environmental Services will provide bottled water only to households applying for well remediation funding due to drought and dry conditions. A Sentinel article on June 30 did not clarify that these two aspects of the program are offered jointly.
No subscription necessary
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Medical helicopter called to crash scene on Route 9 in Stoddard
- Home on Keene's Court Street named to national historic register
- 10 resign from state's diversity panel over 'divisive concepts' law
- Students, community members protest 'divisive concepts' law Sunday in Keene
- Keene State, students reach settlement in use-of-force incident
- Jaffrey motorcyclist dies in Peterborough crash Saturday afternoon
- $61M contract approved for new Brattleboro-Hinsdale bridge
- Revamped Keene Pumpkin Festival in the works for 2022
- Daniel L. Earley
- Walpole cancer survivor leads local Prouty fundraiser
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.