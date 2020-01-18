The $8.6 million roundabout project in downtown Jaffrey, which The Sentinel recently reported remains on track for construction to begin in the summer of 2022, is conditional on approval by N.H. Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan and a three-member commission appointed by the governor and Executive Council, DOT program specialist Richard Arcand clarified Friday.
“The Commission members (Former Executive Councilor David Wheeler – Commission Chair, and Commission Members Andrew Card and Samuel Hackler) will hold a public meeting in the near future to discuss and either approve or reject the proposed project,” Arcand wrote in an email.
A Sentinel report Jan. 13 omitted that the project needs these approvals.
More information on the project can be found at www.nh.gov/dot/projects/jaffrey — 16307/index.htm