There will be no onsite parking for Saturday’s house party with Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat running for president, at Cavender Road in Hancock. Parking will be at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough, with shuttle buses to and from the event, according to homeowner Eleanor Cochrane. She said the shuttles will start at 8 a.m. The South Bend, Ind., mayor’s presidential campaign says the event is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. and asks people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2P6FXCX.
A preview of the house party published in Wednesday’s Sentinel omitted parking and RSVP information.