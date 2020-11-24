CHARLESTOWN — A Claremont woman was killed in a vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer Monday afternoon, according to town police.
Rebecca Higgins, 22, was driving a 2000 Volvo early Monday afternoon on Route 12, also known as Bellows Falls Road, with two toddlers in the vehicle, according to the police report.
Police were notified of the crash at about 12:46 p.m., a news release from Charlestown police says, and upon arrival at the scene south of Langdon Road saw the Volvo and a 2015 International tractor-trailer.
The two toddlers, properly restrained in child seats in the Volvo’s backseat, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, the release notes. Police did not say if Higgins was the mother of the two children in the vehicle.
Emergency responders from Walpole, North Walpole, Rockingham and Bellows Falls assisted at the scene, along with N.H. State Police and Charlestown Fire Department.
Charlestown police were unavailable for comment Tuesday morning.