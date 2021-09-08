CLAREMONT — Fourteen-year-old Aubree Herzog spent part of Labor Day weekend, her last respite before the start of the 2021-2022 school year, wrapping up a weeklong suitcase drive for local foster youth as part of her Eagle Service Project for the Scouts BSA (formerly the Boy Scouts of America), Herzog’s final requirement to becoming the first female in the Claremont region to obtain an Eagle Scout ranking.
Over the last week, Herzog collected more than 50 suitcases — as well as socks, underwear and personal hygiene items — donated by residents and local service groups, including the Claremont Kiwanis Club, the Claremont Elks and the VFW Post 808. Herzog will donate the suitcases — each packed with the basic needs items — to the New Hampshire Division of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) for youth entering foster placement.
“I saw something online about how [foster youth] are always rushed in and out of homes without necessarily having the time to get everything they need,” Herzog explained. “So we came up with the idea to get suitcases for them, as many youths [around the country] have to carry their belongings in trash bags or plastic grocery bags.”
Alex Herzog, Aubree’s father and Scoutmaster of Troop 38, a BSA troop in Claremont, said Aubree’s project primarily targeted teens and pre-adolescent youth, as opposed to younger children.
“DCYF said they get donations for little kids but hardly anything for teens or tweens,” Herzog’s father said. Herzog said she has exceeded her project goal of 50 suitcases donations, with some items still coming.
“It was really awesome to see the community’s response,” Herzog told the Eagle Times. “People really came together for the kids and my Eagle Scout project.”
Herzog is positioned to become the region’s first female Eagle Scout since the organization opened its program to girls in 2017.
Attaining the rank of Eagle Scout is considered a sacred honor within the Boy Scouts. Only 2 percent of scouts ever achieve the Eagle Scout rank, which requires several years of commitment, badges in an array of physically and mentally rigorous challenges.
Through the Eagle Service Project, the scout demonstrates leadership skills and initiative by choosing a way to give back to the community and overseeing the coordination with contributing partners to bring the project to fruition.
The Eagle Service Project represents the last requirement to attain Eagle Scout, the highest scout ranking in the BSA.
Herzog, though an active participant in all Troop 38 meetings and activities, is not officially a member of the troop, Alex Herzog explained. BSA troops cannot be co-ed. There are all-female BSA troops, though the nearest such troop to Herzog is located in Keene.
Herzog is a “lone scout,” a BSA scout who is technically independent due to the lack of an available troop.
Herzog said she does not mind the distinction.
“I was just as much part of [Troop 38] as the other kids,” Herzog said. ‘I was not excluded from anything. I just had a different title.”
Herzog said she greatly appreciates her scouting experience, which has helped her cultivate self-reliance and acquire an array of life skills.
“I love learning new things,” Herzog said. “And many things I would never have learned if not for scouting.”
Herzog said she was drawn to BSA’s focus around outdoor-skills and wilderness-survival activities. Herzog’s older brother Prescott was also a member of Troop 38, earning his Eagle Scout badge in 2018.
Troop 38 meets Thursdays at St. Mary’s Gymnasium on Central Street from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The troop is looking for new members, ages 11-17. The next meeting is scheduled on Thursday, Sept. 9.