CLAREMONT — The Claremont Police Department, in a Sunday news release, warned the public of a “bad batch” of fentanyl that is being distributed in Claremont and surrounding towns.
Between Friday and Sunday afternoon, Claremont emergency responders — including Claremont police, the Claremont Fire Department and Golden Cross Ambulance — responded to five overdose calls. There were no fatalities due to the quick response of first responders, the release said.
In addition to being found in packages containing heroin and fentanyl, the substance also has been found mixed with marijuana, the release said. The batch appears to be packaged with a scorpion stamp, but may be packaged differently.
”Although we are working to combat this issue through education, referrals for rehabilitation and enforcement, we feel it necessary to inform the public of this danger as we continue to investigate,” the release said.
Anyone with information about the “bad batch” is asked to contact the Claremont Police Detective Bureau at 603-542-7010 or the Claremont police anonymous tip line at 603-542-7026, extension 1234.
Those struggling with addiction or other crises can seek assistance from resources available through the Greater Sullivan County Public Health Network. A crisis text line can be reached at 741741. And Never Use Alone is at 1-800-484-8255; callers will be asked for their first name, location and phone number. An operator will stay on the line while the caller uses. If the caller stops responding after using, the operator will notify emergency services of an ”unresponsive person.”
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.