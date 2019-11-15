CLAREMONT — Police are asking for help identifying two men who they say used a skimming device on an ATM to steal account information last weekend.
The device was attached to an ATM at the Claremont Savings Bank on Broad Street, and the two men later used the stolen account information to make fraudulent withdrawals from another ATM, the Claremont Police Department said in a news release.
“Numerous individuals have come forward to the Claremont Savings Bank and/or the Claremont Police Department to report unusual activity with their bank accounts,” the release says.
Claremont police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and contacting other police departments about whether they have seen similar crimes.
Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Claremont detective division at 542-7010 with any information or report anonymous tips at 542-7026, extension 1234.