CLAREMONT — A Claremont man wanted on previous warrants was taken into custody about nine hours after police were first called for a report of shots fired, according to authorities.
The Valley News of Lebanon reported that hundreds of rounds were fired during the standoff, and police communicated with Michael Burns by bullhorn.
After the initial report of gunshots at 5:20 a.m. in the area of Hanover and Centennial streets, police established a perimeter around the house the shots were coming from, according to a news release from Claremont police. Residents in the area were told to shelter in place and those living on Hanover Street, Barnes Street and North Street were evacuated to the Claremont Community Center.
Burns, 55, was taken into custody at about 2:20 p.m., police said. He was wanted on previous warrants for simple assault and criminal threatening, according to police, who said additional charges are expected to be filed. The investigation is continuing.
N.H. Homeland Security and the American Red Cross also provided support.