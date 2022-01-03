NEWPORT — A Claremont man died after being struck by a vehicle on John Stark Highway Monday morning, according to police.
Daniel Thurston, 40, was hit by a pickup truck near Endicott Road, Newport police said in a news release Monday evening. Thurston was pronounced dead at the scene.
Just before 11 a.m., Newport police received reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist, the release says.
An initial investigation revealed that Albon M. Chapman Jr., 31, of Claremont, was driving east in a 2011 GMC pickup truck when the vehicle crossed into the highway shoulder, where Thurston was cycling, according to police.
Chapman — who police say was on bail for a separate matter — was arrested and charged with negligent homicide, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and attempted falsifying of physical evidence, according to the release. The release does not detail the reasons for these charges.
Chapman was taken to the Sullivan County jail in Unity and is scheduled to be arraigned in Sullivan Superior Court on Tuesday, the release says.
Newport police encourage anyone with information about the crash to contact Detective Sgt. Stephen A. Lee at 603-863-3240 or slee@newportnh.gov.
This article has been changed to correct the city Daniel Thurston was from. This was incorrect in the initial version due to inaccurate information from Newport police.