Keene merchants will once again be taking out their wands and practicing their charms, transfiguring the downtown area into a magical hotspot for witches and wizards.
Keene Wizarding Week will be making its return at the end of the month, lasting from Tuesday, July 26, to Sunday, July 31. Last year’s event, inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter novels, included around 20 participating stores and local artists. But this year, that number exceeds 30.
Amy Christiansen-Schoefmann, the event’s organizer and owner of Eat More Cake in Keene, said local shops and eateries will be decorating their windows and offering themed goods in lieu of the celebration.
Restaurants like The Stage, Luca’s Mediterranean Cafe and Machina Arts will be serving magical drinks and food.
Christiansen-Schoefmann, 42, noted anyone who might be a little rusty on their spells can head to the Soul Emporium on Main Street for magic lessons for children and adults.
Beeze Tees, also on Main Street, will be conjuring some themed T-shirt printings available to customers.
From July 29-31, the Cheshire Children’s Museum at 149 Emerald St. will have a craft fair with multiple stations.
And on Saturday, July 30, The Stage will be hosting the second annual Yule Ball, a formal event with dancing, specialty drinks and snacks and wintery decorations as if it were the Yule Solstice, an event celebrated in the Harry Potter books.
Christiansen-Schoefmann, a “Potterhead” herself, said the weeklong festivities are a great way to bring in tourism to the Elm City. Last year, she said people came from Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Maine.
The event’s origins, Christiansen-Schoefmann said, started with Life is Sweet on Central Square, which celebrated author J.K. Rowling and Harry Potter’s birthday, July 31, inside its store for more than a decade. But now, for the third time, the event will involve the downtown community.
“We want as many merchants involved as possible,” she said. “We want everybody to participate.”
In order for retailers or restaurants to take part, storeowners will have to decorate their windows, and have their doors open during event hours each day, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christiansen-Schoefmann also encouraged people to bring water, in preparation for warm weather.
