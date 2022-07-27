Area residents got a first look at concept designs for a long-awaited dog park and disc-golf course at Keene's Wheelock Park Tuesday.
About 50 people — and a handful of dogs — were in attendance at the Horseshoe Pavilion in the rear of the park to view plans and share their feedback.
After plans are finalized, members of the Keene Disc Golf Club and dog-park advocates would need to finance the project themselves, according to Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director.
Bob Johnson, a member of the disc-golf club, said he was intrigued by the concepts, but he'd like to see how the designs would look in person. A primary concern for him, he added, has been how the city would balance the two facilities' needs.
"That's the question," he said. "They want a safe place for their dogs to play, and we want a safe place to play, and there's a finite amount of space out there. It's really hard to look at paper and get a feel."
Aja Davis and Molly Pinney said they think a dog park would be great for their dog Charley to roam around and make friends.
"The socialization is so important," Davis said. "It allows her to get exercise and be comfortable around other dogs and other people that she otherwise wouldn't be in our house or on walks by ourselves."
A couple of meeting attendees suggested having unleashed dogs next to airborne frisbees could lead to them getting distracted.
But Eric Young, owner of Disc Golf Vermont in Burlington and designer of the disc-golf-course plans, said those concerns were already taken into consideration.
"The dog park is obviously fenced in so they'll have their space, and [disc golfers] will have their space outside the fence," he told The Sentinel. "The key design choice was not having tees or baskets near the fencing, so we shoot away from the dog park."
Disc golf is a game in which players throw a plastic disc into a series of metal baskets on an outdoor course.
The draft plans were created by DuBois & King, a Bedford consulting firm, which the city hired in April for nearly $30,000. Bohannon said in an email to The Sentinel that the firm has met twice with representatives of the city and people interested in the dog park and disc-golf course to understand their needs.
He added that in early June, the group walked through the proposed site to get a better idea of its potential.
Emily Lewis, a landscape architect with DuBois & King, presented both design concepts to Tuesday's audience. The key difference between the two, she said, is the location of the dog park in relation to the disc-golf course.
One design tucks the area for dogson the northern side of the site, which would limit the activity and potential distractions from nearby foot traffic.
The second concept puts the dog park in the center and close to the site's entrance, with nine disc-golf holes around the circumference. Lewis said this design would present disc golfers with more of a flow, traveling counter-clockwise around the dog park, while the other design would have the different holes clustered together.
"The decision between the two is really going to come down to the preference of community members we've seen tonight and conversations with members of the disc-golf club and the dog owners," she said.
Dog owners as well as members of Keene's Disc Golf Club presented their plans for Wheelock Park's former campground, which closed in 2018, to the City Council in October. Many people have long pushed for a dog park in Keene, whereas members of the disc-golf club have sought the space for a second course that would be more user-friendly than the organization’s existing course at Otter Brook State Park.
“I like the fact that we have a viable option,” Bohannon said in a phone interview Tuesday afternoon. “Each group is different, but they’re dedicated. I honestly believe this time next year we could have both finished.”
He said physical work on the dual dog-park-disc-golf course could begin in 2023, after the final design is presented for City Council approval in late September or early October.
“However, before any work is started, each group will need to fundraise their portion of the improvements,” Bohannon wrote.
The Disc Golf Club would need to raise around $20,000 to $25,000 and the Keene Dog Park Group would likely need to raise funds north of $100,000, according to Bohannon. He said those numbers are early estimates.
Each group would need to make the fundraising efforts through their own means and then gift the money to the city.
“This model showcases that if the public wants it, they need to help fund it,” Bohannon wrote. “There will need to be a dedicated effort by these groups to help maintain a quality facility.”
Bohannon said dog owners will also need to be diligent about picking up their pets’ waste to keep an attractive park and limit health risks for others using the facility.
Rebecca Lancaster, a member of the Keene Dog Park Facebook group, said she's excited to see plans for the dog park moving forward, and about how it could improve life for her dog Belle. She added that she used to foster dogs in New Jersey who came from bad situations, and the accessibility of a dog park had a profound impact on their health.
"In a town of over 20,000 people we don't have a fenced-in area for dogs," she said. "It's a great thing for the community that draws dogs and humans together."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.