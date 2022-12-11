Hark! The herald angels stood, under a tree at the United Church of Christ Keene's Elsie Priest Park for the first time in several years as the church resumed its live nativity scene for the holidays Saturday.
One of those angels, Kathy Henderson, of Keene, said she was invited and delighted to be part of the UCC's nativity.
"This just really brings home the meaning of Christmas," Henderson said. "This is great for all the children in the community."
The scene, set up from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, invited families to meet and greet those at Jesus' birth while reading biblical scripture of Christ's birth. Afterward, they could warm up inside with hot chocolate and cookies.
The church took some creative liberties: a goat wore a coat to protect from the cold, church member Marty Hennum invited visitors into the park in an elf costume and the newborn king was a baby doll.
"They have a real baby for Christmas Eve services, but not outside because it's cold," said Heather Herring, 40, who held the swaddled doll in her arms as Mary. "It's really wonderful to have the community come out; the kids are in awe and it's a warm fuzzy feeling."
Her husband, Joseph, was actually a theatre friend, Artie Knowles, who said he's "not particularly religious" but has appeared at the church each Christmas to sing for the holidays. He's also starred as Jesus' earthly father at UCC Keene's productions of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," he said.
Meanwhile, shepherds led goats around the park, courtesy of Amazing Grace Animal Sanctuary in Sullivan, though Finn, a large goat with curled horns, often led the shepherds around instead.
"I don't think [the goats] were all well-behaved when they were on their way to see Jesus back in the olden days," said Donna Watterson, owner of Amazing Grace. "They weren't dressed as nice either."
And Keene resident Samuel Khumbala, 23, an international student from Zimbabwe, welcomed families as one of the Three Wise Men.
"This means a lot to me, bringing people together [and creating] a sense of community," he said.
Pastor Cindy Bagley said it was UCC Keene's second-ever live nativity scene, starting in 2019 and intended to be an annual tradition until the pandemic in 2020 and an ice storm last year canceled the event twice. She said she hopes the event proves to be a yearly way for the church to foster faith and festiveness.
"The manger was built by Boy Scouts Troop 302, which meets in our church and has for 75 years," Bagley said. "[This nativity is] really our gift to the community because we're so grateful to be here and just try to use our park in whatever way we can."
Trisha Nail can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1436, or tnail@keenesentinel.com. Follow her on Twitter at @byTrishaNail.
