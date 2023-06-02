The N.H. Department of Transportation will soon start flood plain work in close proximity to a part of Keene already under heavy construction. However, the city engineer expects this to have little additional impact on traffic.
The state's work will take place on the south side of Route 10 — between the "T" intersection with Route 9 and the roundabout that intersects with Winchester Street and Route 101 — through October, although the project is not set for completion until the summer of 2024, according to a news release NHDOT issued Tuesday. Additional work will be done along the south side of Route 9, east of and adjacent to the roundabout on Base Hill Road.
The project, slated to begin June 12, will grade around 6.6 acres to create at least 19.9 acres of flood plain storage, NHDOT said in the news release. This will create “a meandering wetland channel and upland islands to provide variability of terrain and habitat."
Just north of the roundabout at Winchester Street and Route 101, the city of Keene is in the midst of a project to build two new roundabouts on Winchester Street and replace the Island Street bridge.
Stephen Lowe, an engineering technician with NHDOT and the contract administrator for the state's project, said no lane closures are expected from that work.
"The eastbound shoulder will be used to enter and exit the worksite, and will be closed daily while construction is taking place," he wrote. "We anticipate the shoulder to be closed during workdays for approximately two months — June and July — with limited closures following that time."
Lowe added in his email that the project aims to excavate and create a wetland to mitigate the loss of flood plain storage from previous NHDOT projects in the area.
Keene's City Engineer Don Lussier said he expects very little overlap or conflict between the state's work and the city's.
Work commenced in April on the Island Street bridge replacement project and the construction of a roundabout where Winchester Street intersects with Pearl and Island streets. Meanwhile, work continues on the new roundabout at the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road.
"Construction for the DOT project will be using state routes to haul materials into and out of the City," Lussier wrote in an email. "With very few exceptions, the Winchester Street project has not affected traffic flow on Rt. 101."
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon recently signed a municipal work zone agreement with NHDOT for the state's flood plain work, according to Lussier. He said this is standard procedure when the state does construction within city limits, and it leaves NHDOT responsible for traffic management.
Lussier said the Island Street bridge work will continue until late December, and the city's contractor, BUR Construction, is currently installing new drainage systems and relocating water and sewer utilities in anticipation of the new roundabout planned at Island and Pearl streets.
As for the roundabout at Key Road, Lussier said remaining construction, which could wrap up soon, includes pouring new concrete sidewalks, installing new solar street lights and landscaping raised islands around the outside of the circle.
"The contractor's schedule had them completing the work in this area by June 22, but I think they are currently a few days ahead of that schedule," he said. "Later in the summer/fall we will place the final surface of asphalt, but that won't happen until the whole project can be done at once."
