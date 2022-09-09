After hearing complaints from a handful of Keene residents in August about spotty Internet connection and poor television reception, a Spectrum representative appeared before city councilors Thursday to address these concerns.
Michael Liccione, area vice president for Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, spoke with members of the City Council's Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee and members of the public and promised to work to resolve the issues.
This comes after City Councilor Randy Filiault requested that company representatives appear before the full council to address complaints from city residents, including frozen television screens, loss of signal and slow Internet connections.
In response to concerns voiced at the FOP committee's last meeting, Liccione said Spectrum employees have already begun work to address poor television signals and slow connection speeds, which should be wrapped up by next week. After investigating the situation, he said the company suspects the cause may have been cooling and power failures at the Spectrum hub in Keene.
"We've added additional cooling units as well as additional powering units," he said. "We believe having the third [cooling] system in there will help alleviate that."
Liccione added that Spectrum has begun work to enhance its monitoring of service in Keene and surrounding towns, and this will allow the company to identify small outages that may be isolated to a specific neighborhood.
Those plans are expected to be finished within the first quarter of 2023.
He also said the company has been pulling records of customer complaints from areas of high caller volume to further monitor these issues.
Several Spectrum customers at Thursday's meeting shared their experiences of continued service failure. However, Bob Trudelle of Keene said this could be a promising start.
"I like what I'm hearing from you guys, if you really mean it," he said. "You guys gotta do something for the money we're paying."
Liccione responded that the company is committed to resolving any service outages or slow connection speeds.
"We didn't come here in front of this panel to make excuses or to hide from any of the issues that may have been happening," he said. "I am willing to be in front of this panel as much as we need to be in order to get the issues fixed."
Keene resident Rod Parsons said he's been experiencing lackluster connection speeds of 16 megabits per second (download speed) and 10 megabits per second (upload speed). He said the service he pays for is 300 megabits per second.
"If this is a premium service, I hate to say that I don't agree," he said.
City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said any Keene residents who are experiencing issues with Spectrum should first call the company directly, and if their concerns are not addressed they should call Rebecca Landry, assistant city manager, who will help mediate.
Around 16 people attended the FOP committee's Aug. 25 meeting, where a few customers aired their grievances.
That meeting came after Filiault, a customer himself, wrote an email in June to fellow city councilors and Keene Mayor George Hansel requesting Spectrum representatives appear before the council. Filiault said complaints from more than 25 residents prompted his call for a company response.
In his original email to city officials, Filiault wrote that when he and his constituents reported outages or service interruptions to Spectrum’s customer service, the company’s only reply had been “we don’t see a problem in your area,” despite repeated complaints.
Liccione said Spectrum plans to update city officials periodically on the progress of its project to enhance monitoring.
Filiault, who is not a member of the FOP committee, said Thursday he would like to see a Spectrum representative appear before the City Council on a monthly basis.
"I think it's better to have a live body before us to get kicked in the shins in case things haven't been fixed yet," he said.
Liccione responded that he or another representative would be happy to oblige that schedule.
Water rates
Also Thursday, the FOP committee moved forward an ordinance that would increase water bills for residential and commercial customers.
According to an Aug. 30 email from Finance Director Merri Howe, the price hikes would increase the average residential user’s quarterly water bill by about $5. Meanwhile a commercial business might see an increase of 2.5 to 3 percent, or about $600.
At Thursday's meeting, Public Works Director Kürt Blomquist said a portion of that larger price tag is because of rate increases for private fire lines, which service sprinkler systems or fire hydrants and can be attached to commercial buildings or apartment complexes. Blomquist said the rates for fire lines haven't been updated since 2009.
Blomquist wrote in the proposal that water consumption in Keene has declined and leveled off over the past 10 years. In that time, businesses have developed processes that are more efficient, consumers have used water more wisely than in the past and the construction industry and appliances are using less water than before.
City Councilor Mitch Greenwald, who owns Greenwald Realty, said he was opposed to increasing the rates for fire lines. Greenwald, who is not a member of the FOP committee, said he thinks these price hikes are unnecessary and pick on larger businesses that consume more water, "because they can afford it."
Greenwald added that he hasn't used the fire line attached to his building since 1986, yet he's still getting charged annually for it. He added that he feels customers shouldn't be charged unless the fire line is actually used.
"I just don't think it's right," he said. "I get it, you need the sprinkler ... but I don't get it, it's just a dead pipe in the ground until it needs to come to life."
The ordinance is expected to go before the full council for a vote on Sept. 15. If approved, these rates would go into effect Nov. 1.
