A single-engine plane flying out of Keene’s Dillant-Hopkins Airport crashed shortly after departure into a multifamily building, killing the aircraft’s two occupants and setting off a multiple-alarm blaze at the crash site on Lower Main Street Friday evening, city officials said.
In a news conference at the airport Saturday morning, Keene Mayor George Hansel confirmed that both occupants of the plane, a single-engine, four-seater Beechcraft Sierra owned by Monadnock Aviation, were killed after crashing into a two-story garage attached to a four-family apartment building at 661 Main St. shortly before 7 p.m.
The plane departed Keene's Dillant-Hopkins Airport heading northbound directly on the extended centerline of the airport’s primary runway before crashing about an ⅛ of a mile away, according to Airport Director David Hickling.
Hansel said area fire departments responded to the scene at 6:48 p.m. to a report of an explosion and fire. There were eight people residing in the building at the time of the crash.
Keene Fire Chief Donald Farquhar said the total building size is about 6,000 square feet, prompting fire crews to upgrade to a second alarm and "almost immediately" a third alarm.
He said the building sustained 20 percent damage, noting that the front of the building is in a "relatively strong shape."
"The point of impact was somewhat remote from the main part of the house," he said. "We were able to actually visualize the plane inside of the building at the onset of the incident."
Farquhar said identifiable remnants of the plane are still in the structure and that the Keene Fire Department will leave them in place until the investigation is completed.
"At that time, we'll remove what we can from the plane before we turn the property back over to the building owner," he said.
All residents have since been displaced, and the American Red Cross has relocated eight adults, according to Farquhar.
“I think we’re very fortunate,” Hansel said. “ I mean the fact that it hit a building where eight people were living and none of those people were injured is an important detail and we’re very lucky. In combination with our first responders who did their jobs. We’re very fortunate here in the City of Keene to have such professionals who are able to respond to any type of emergency.”
No additional information on the identity of the two occupants, their level of experience, the flight plan and what could have caused the crash was provided.
Scott Gauthier, 44, a resident of 661 Main St who lives in the rear of the building on the second floor, described his experience of the crash.
“It sounded like something fell, not like a full drop, but something fell and then the building shook,” Gauthier said Friday night at the scene. “It sounded like something hit the parking lot in the back, and all I know is my mom went up to check and started screaming, ‘Get out of the house.’ ”
Gauthier said he could see smoke billowing into the building from his room, and as he exited the building, he looked up to see the roof engulfed in flames. He said those in the building at the time didn’t know a plane hit the building initially but that all were safely cleared from the building before fire crews arrived.
“I could feel the heat of it all the way by my car in the carport ... where we were standing,” he said of the intense flames.
Gauthier said the collapsed structure, which he called the barn, housed maintenance equipment for the building.
“It was hotter in the back of the barn,” Gauthier said. “[The fire] was starting to spread toward the front of [the barn] and more towards the apartments, but I don’t think it reached the apartments by the time [firefighters] got here.”
He said a neighbor called emergency services and believes first responders arrived about 10-15 minutes after the crash happened. Fire crews allowed him beyond police tape cordoned off around the building and the neighboring Hope Chapel at about 8:30 p.m.
“From what I can see it didn’t look like it got into our apartment, but I’m being hopeful,” Gauthier said. “There’s a little shed across from our apartment and it doesn’t look like it was touched all that much, at least not in the front part, but maybe in the back more towards the barn.”
The three-alarm fire was contained at 8:47 p.m., Farquhar said.
This is a developing story. The Sentinel will update this with additional information as soon as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.