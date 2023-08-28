More Keene residents declared their candidacy for municipal office in the second week of the city’s filing period.
As of early Monday morning, three candidates had filed for Ward 3 city councilor. Incumbent Bryan Lake is up against Steven Ringland and Michael Winograd for the seat. Ashok Bahl filed for councilor at-large Friday afternoon.
Lake, who filed last Monday, is one of several councilors seeking re-election. They include Michael Remy, who is running for councilor at-large, Randy Filiault for councilor at-large, Raleigh Ormerod for Ward 1 and Thomas Powers for Ward 5.
The council is Keene’s governing body and is made up of two members representing each of Keene’s five wards and an additional five at-large councilors who represent the whole city. Each of the 15 members is assigned to one of three council committees to discuss and consider proposals and make recommendations to the full council.
One seat in each of the wards, which carry four-year terms, is up for election each cycle, along with all five at-large seats. At-large councilors are elected to two-year terms.
Several residents also filed for election-official offices this past week.
Filing for moderator were Steven Russo for Ward 1, Matthew McKeon for Ward 2, Lucinda McKeon for Ward 3 and Ellen Mary Wishart for Ward 4. According to the city’s website, moderators are the chief election officers in charge of the polls, and they declare the election results.
For selectmen posts, John McKeon filed for Ward 3, Margaret Simonds for Ward 4, Susan Hansmeier for Ward 1 and Charlie Stone for Ward 3. They join those who declared the previous week: Linda Mangones for Ward 1, Wes Cobb for Ward 2, Cheryl Kahn for Ward 3, Paul Krautmann for Ward 4 and Kathaleen Austin for Ward 5. In Keene, selectmen help organize and set up polling stations in their wards.
For ward checklist supervisor, this past week Sylvie L. Rice filed for Ward 5, as did Janis Manwaring for Ward 1. Rice and Manwaring join Linda Haas, who declared for Ward 2, Charles Ferrando for Ward 3 and Tina Johndrow for Ward 4. Checklist supervisors are in charge of accepting all changes to Keene’s voter checklist. This includes processing new voter registrations and making changes to existing registrations on Election Day.
During the first filing week, three Keene residents filed for ward-clerk offices. Elizabeth Sayre declared for Ward 1, Kathleen Richards for Ward 3 and John Therriault for Ward 4. Ward clerk responsibilities include counting votes cast during elections and verifying the results.
Other than the race for Ward 3 councilor, the only other contested race so far is for mayor, according to the city clerk’s office. Former state senator Jay Kahn and Bradford Hutchinson declared on the first filing day, Aug. 16.
The responsibilities of the mayor, who is elected to a two-year term, include serving as the official head of the city and appointing all members of the city council’s standing committees. Per the Keene charter, mayors are expected to preside at all city council meetings, but do not have the power to vote at them, except to break a tie.
The municipal primary is scheduled for Oct. 3, and the general election is Nov. 7.
The filing period for declaration concludes at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and the filing period by petition requiring signatures from 50 registered voters ends at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8. More information on the election is available at keenenh.gov/city-clerk/elections-voting.
