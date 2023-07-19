Plans for Keene’s project to upgrade Robin Hood Park began to take shape Tuesday evening, as roughly 50 people gathered at the Keene Recreation Center on Washington Street to share their thoughts on what they think is best for the park.
The purpose of the meeting was to gather ideas for a park revamp planned for 2027. Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Andy Bohannon said that many of the park’s facilities, including the pool, are near the end of their lifespan.
“Tonight is really about telling us what you want and we’ve gotten really, really thoughtful feedback from community so far,” Bohannon said. “People are excited about tonight, they’re just excited to explore options. We don’t do this very often, so what can we do here to make a difference is exciting.”
At the meeting, tables with printed copies of an aerial picture of the park were set up, along with pieces of paper for attendees to write down suggestions for new facilities or upgrades. Residents also placed the upgrades geographically on the aerial photo.
Around the edges of the meeting room stood easels, each showing potential improvements, including a new pool, pickleball courts, a small soccer pitch and upgraded bathrooms.
People were encouraged to place red stickers next to the ideas which they prefer for the park’s future.
The aspects of the park which gained the most stickers were tennis or pickleball courts, bathrooms, a swimming pool and a playground.
For Laurel White, 8, the addition of a trampoline would improve Robin Hood Park. She also thinks making a bigger slide for older kids and a smaller slide for younger kids at the playground could be a good idea.
Laurel’s brother, Jack, 11, said he thinks the swimming pool and the tennis courts are due for an upgrade.
“The tennis court hasn’t been used in a while so we should either fix that up or replace it with something,” he said. “I feel like a lot of people play basketball so that would be fun to have a hoop and a court for that.”
This project comes as much of Robin Hood Park’s infrastructure is in need of replacement, Bohannon explained.
The tennis courts and mason block playground building, which originally served as a maintenance facility, were built in the early 1950s and the playground was donated in 2002.
Robin Hood’s pool in East Keene, like the pool at Wheelock Park in West Keene, was built in 1963 and opened in 1964.
During a pool assessment conducted in 2018, the city determined that both pools had reached the end of their lifespans. However, because of the Robin Hood pool’s proximity to the park’s reservoir, which Bohannon has said may be contributing to issues that impact the pool’s shell, the Robin Hood pool is in more immediate need of an upgrade than the one at Wheelock.
In June, the city had to delay the seasonal opening of the East Keene pool due to leaks that were discovered. Those leaks have since been fixed and Bohannon said it reopened last Thursday.
Bohannon told The Sentinel that the project has a budget of $3.8 million, though that initial figure was provided before the pandemic. The financial scope of the project depends on what people decide is best for the park.
Bohannon estimated that replacing the pool could cost anywhere between $3.9 and $5 million.
But a new pool doesn’t have to be a part of the upcoming project, according to Bohannon. Instead, the new park could have a splash pad, a playground, improved tennis courts or even a dog park, Bohannon has said, if that’s what Keene residents want.
“If [a new pool] is something the citizens of Keene want, this would be an impact to the tax base,” he said. “We might be able to save some money by going to alternatives. I’ve received lots of emails in support of a splash pad and lots in support of a pool. Right now it’s almost 50/50.”
Mike Hetherman, who has been a resident of East Keene nearly all his life, said keeping the pool is crucial for local children.
“Fix the pool,” he said. “The kids on the east side of Keene deserve a public pool.”
Abby Mather also emphasized the pool’s importance.
“East Keene deserves a really wonderful park with a pool,” she said. “I think Robin Hood Park is part of Keene’s healthy initiative. I’m a little worried that the pool up there maybe fell apart a little bit.”
Grant Butler said he’d like for there to be a place for people to ice skate in the winter, such as a flooded field.
Keene hired Bedford-based consulting firm Dubois & King to make a conceptual design for the new park and to help organize two public engagement meetings, one of which was Tuesday. This one-time contract is for $34,962.
Bohannon said that Dubois & King is expected to return in August for another public meeting, where representatives of the firm will show early concepts based on ideas shared Tuesday.
