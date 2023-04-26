Weeks ahead of the launch of Keene’s community power plan, nearly 200 people attended an informational meeting about the program Tuesday evening at Keene Public Library.
Senior Planner Mari Brunner and Robert Hayden, president of Standard Power, a city consultant, led the roughly hour-long presentation. The two of them gave an overview of the community power plan, how the plan will work and how it aims to save Keene customers on their electric bills.
A community power arrangement works through a municipal government or collective, instead of a utility company to source electricity for local consumers. The municipality has more control over the power supply, enabling it to seek lower-cost or greener options. A utility continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
In March, Keene joined Swanzey, Marlborough and Wilton in securing a 30-month contract with Direct Energy to serve as an electricity supplier in those communities, Brunner said. So, while Eversource — the utility that currently serves these municipalities — will continue to handle the delivery of electricity and maintain transmission lines, and Direct Energy, a North American electricity retailer, will supply that power at a cheaper rate.
Keene’s plan, which the City Council adopted in May 2021, includes a standard rate for eligible customers, and shaves off about 8 cents from Eversource’s default rate of 20.22 cents per kilowatt hour.
According to a few attendees at Tuesday’s meeting, the drop in price is a draw for them.
“It looks like a good deal,” said Keene resident Eric Anderson. Eric and his wife, Anne, are currently customers of a third party supplier, North American Power, paying 14 cents per kilowatt hour. Eric said he thinks they’ll drop North American in favor of Keene’s default community power plan, which costs 11.47 cents per kilowatt hour.
“We’re definitely going to switch to this,” Anne said. “It’s just a matter of what hoops we’ll have to jump through to get there. The cost and the renewable energy aspect of it are excellent.”
Eversource customers of The Elm City will be automatically opted into Keene’s default plan. Those who want to opt out of Keene’s plan must do so before May 15, according to the city’s website. This can be done by returning an opt-out card, which the city sent to residents on April 12, by calling the city’s power supplier Direct Energy, or by submitting an opt-out form at KeeneCommunityPower.com.
May 15 is also the deadline for people to select their desired plan, Senior Planner Mari Brunner said. Customers will be able to switch their plan after the program launches without any fees or penalties.
Those who already get their electricity through an alternative supplier, such as Eric and Anne, are not eligible for automatic enrollment into community power and must choose to opt in.
Once the program launches, residents will have four electricity options to choose from, each at varying price points, according to the city’s website. Under Keene’s default option (11.47 cents per kilowatt hour), 33 percent of a customer’s electricity will be sourced from renewable generation.
Under the Keene Community Power customers can get 50 percent renewable energy for 12.05 cents per kilowatt hour, and can get 100 percent renewable energy for for 13.90 cents per kilowatt hour. The plan also includes a basic plan with no renewables at 11.10 cents per kilowatt hour.
Keene residents Dan Fox and Diana Duffy, both Eversource customers, told The Sentinel they intend to enroll in the plan for 100 percent renewable content.
“I’m completely in favor, I’m delighted that this happened,” said Dan Fox. “I attended an organizational meeting back in 2021 or 2020 and at that time I wasn’t aware that there was going to be any emphasis at all put on procurement of green power I thought it was all about getting cheaper power.”
Duffy, a member of Keene’s energy and climate committee, said she was pleased by the turnout of Tuesday’s meeting.
“I’m surprised and impressed by how many people made a choice to participate,” she said. “I think it’s a reflection for how many questions folks have for a program that’s so new and so exciting.”
While Keene’s prices with Direct Energy are locked in for 30 months, community power customers can leave the plan whenever they want without fees or penalties to seek cheaper options, Hayden added.
“So say something happens and Eversource is lower,” he said. “You can opt out. And if three months later we’re lower you can opt back in. It’s a lot of work but you can do that.”
Keene, Marlborough and Swanzey aren’t alone in rolling out community power plans.
Harrisville, Peterborough and Walpole have joined seven other Granite State communities affiliated with the Community Power Coalition of New Hampshire to launch plans in late April, according to CPCNH’s website. Each of those plans will have a starting rate of 15.8 cents per kilowatt hour, with other options with renewable energy also available.
Terry Clark, a Cheshire County commissioner, told The Sentinel in an email last week that Cheshire County intends to join CPCNH, and is eyeing a July launch for a community power plan for the county. The plan aims to incorporate Cheshire towns that do not already have a community power plan. Municipalities within the county that wish to join that plan will be able to do so potentially as early as July, he said, through a select board vote.
Clark added that there will be an informational meeting for the county’s plan at the end of May. The date of the meeting is to be announced.
