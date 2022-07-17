Republican state and local candidates took to a political picnic this past weekend to build support among constituents in Keene as they gear up for this year's congressional elections.
The Keene City Republican Committee held what it says is its first annual picnic in Wheelock Park on Saturday, inviting members and area Republican voters to bring lunch and listen to those in the running for Senate and House positions at the federal and state levels as well as candidates for Cheshire County sheriff.
"We have wanted to revitalize the committee [because] Keene is a little hard to be a Republican in sometimes," said Committee Chair Anne Farrington. "We invited candidates ... trying to make sure that people know what they stand for before the primary just so we can make some informed decisions and have a fun afternoon."
Amid hamburgers and hot dogs, attendees of the potluck-style event heard commentary on a swath of topics like the national economy from those like Vikram Mansharamani, candidate for U.S. Senate, and dependence on foreign trade from Bob Burns, candidate for U.S. House in the state's 2nd Congressional District.
"Energy is our top priority ... because it bleeds into inflation," Mansharamani said in response to a question from Farrington about what his legislative priorities would be. "It's not just what happens at the gas pump. We need to restore energy independence in America, and that means loosening some of the regulations."
Mansharamani told listeners he's frustrated legislators seem to be "beating up" carbon-based energy solutions while large countries like China and India continue to generate coal emissions. He expressed desire for innovation in energy production while at the same time maintaining existing carbon infrastructure.
Burns said he feels the U.S. is too reliant on commerce with other countries and that there should be greater production of goods like prescription medicines and military weapons domestically.
"All that generic-type stuff you buy at Walmart that's $10, $15, $20 a prescription? That's being made in India and the raw materials are coming from China," Burns replied to a similar question from Farrington. "If we were to get into a skirmish with China, the pharmaceuticals you're taking every day could be cut off at a moment's notice."
The two participated in the picnic alongside their respective opponents, Edmond LaPlante and Keene Mayor George Hansel. Karen Testerman, a Franklin city councilor running against incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, also made an appearance and gave a brief address to guests.
"We've got to put God back in our country again — this country was founded on God and it's the reason we have had the longest constitutional administration, longer than any country," Testerman said. "The reason I'm running for governor is we've got to get our home first taken care of."
In law enforcement, county sheriff candidates Jeff Selander and Richard Pratt each emphasized vigilant patrol of their jurisdiction, with Selander declaring his intent to start a "Foot Patrol Friday" to walk around downtown and ask citizens how police can help the Keene community. Pratt said he'd like to have a deputy available until 2 a.m. seven days a week to be dispatched to any community in need, stressing efficient use of citizens' tax dollars.
A number of N.H. State House candidates were also present and each addressed the audience on national issues in the scope of their districts. They included Tony Barton, of District 6; Malia Boaz, of District 15; Dave Kamm, of District 7; Richard Merkt, of District 6; Joseph Mirzoeff, of District 15; Tom Savastano, of District 4; and Jerry Sickels, of District 3.
"The candidates were torn in a lot of directions, so I'm pleased we were able to get a few that would come to join us," Farrington said of the federal-level candidates. "We're growing and we're hoping to grow some more. It's going to be a good primary and a great election."
The Keene City Republican Committee will be featured at this year's Cheshire Fair from Aug. 4-7, Farrington said, with its next meeting to be Sept. 21.
