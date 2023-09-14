Keene's long-awaited revamp for Patricia T. Russell Park is days from completion, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark its reopening scheduled for next week.
More than a year after construction began in June 2022, people will at last be able to step into the refurbished space on Sept. 22. While previously slated to open last November, supply chain delays for playground equipment and a pre-cast bathroom facility pushed that date back.
The occasion will be marked with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by family-oriented activities from 4:30-6 p.m., which include food, music and a scavenger hunt.
Formerly known as Carpenter Field, the park was renamed in 2018 to honor Keene's first and only female mayor, Patricia T. Russell, who served two terms between 1996 and 1999. Russell, a longtime Democratic activist, died in 2016 at age 85.
"[The park] is a testament to the enduring spirit of community collaboration," Andy Bohannon, Keene's parks, recreation and facilities director, said. "The park renovation plays a significant role in restoring recreational opportunities to the east side of the city."
Russell's daughter, Pamela Russell Slack, said she eagerly awaits the park's reopening and intends to take her four grandsons there.
"I'm thrilled," she said. "I think it's going to be an excellent resource for the east side in the city where my mother grew up and where I grew up and still live."
In her youth, Slack said she and her siblings used to play baseball and kickball at the then-Carpenter Field.
The two new playgrounds at the park are ADA-accessible, with surfaces covered by poured rubber, which provides a flat, squishy surface offering grip for someone who may have a disability.
Slack said this feature is near and dear to her because of her brother, Kevin Russell, who died in 2021. She said Kevin was a dedicated athlete who competed in the Special Olympics, earning medals for bocce and bowling.
"We wanted to see [an ADA-accessible] playground, I think it's a very important addition to the park," she said. "That would have been very important to my mother as well."
Work still needs to be done on the 400-foot-by-200-foot athletic field for rugby and lacrosse, which won't open until next spring. Bohannon explained that about a quarter of the field's grass didn't grow in properly and is uneven with the rest of it.
"We're trying to make it so that it's a higher-end play field," he said. "We want to make sure that happens. The soil is good, it's just there's some parts of the field that didn't get proper [grass] coverage."
Before this project, the park hadn’t seen significant updates in years, and consisted of an open field and a swing set built in the 1980s.
The revamped Russell Park also includes picnic and gathering areas, and a walkway that takes people to the bank of Beaver Brook.
While patrons are likely to first notice the changes on the surface, new upgrades were installed underground as well.
In years past, heavy rains would easily flood the area, but Bohannon said the new park features an improved stormwater drainage network that has already proven effective amid significant bouts of rainfall this summer.
"This unique space has now created an opportunity for all through sustainable design," he said in an email. "It connects to Beaver Brook for nature enthusiasts, playgrounds for all children to enjoy, a field for local teams to share our recreational skills, and families to share a walk around the park taking in the historic city skyline. The park offers something for everyone."
The cost for all the work is $2.3 million, he said.
In fall of 2021, Keene received $400,400 in federal funds for the project and received a $500,000 grant earlier this year. Bohannon said the city is covering the remaining costs through a combination of bonds and money reallocated from other projects that came in under budget, as well as funds the council earmarked for the project through the Capital Improvement Program.
The city purchased the 5-acre park from the Keene School District in 2013. After procuring the property, the parks and recreation department worked with the Conway School for Landscape Design to create a plan for developing the public space.
Bohannon believes the new park will add significant value to Keene's east side, especially when construction finishes on a connecting skate park off Water Street. That work is expected to start next spring, he has said.
"It's fairly significant to have 4.5 acres of green space where people can connect with nature," he said. "In stressful times people can decompress. A short walk can get you there and get you a bench, and hopefully an opportunity to sit and relax."
