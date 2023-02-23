Public-access television is making its return to the Elm City next week, nearly two years after Cheshire TV went dark.
Falls Area Community Television (FACT) will open the station at Heberton Hall at 60 Winter St. on Monday, the Bellows Falls nonprofit's executive director, Alex Stradling, said. The station will operate public-programming services on the Spectrum-provided community-access television channel 1301, according to a news release from the organization. Additionally, FACT TV will train residents, coordinate volunteers and schedule content.
"We're excited to open up and pick up the public-access mantle for Keene," Stradling said.
He said the new station will serve residents of the city and members of the Bellows Falls station, and that he believes community-access television is an extremely important resource.
"It brings local communities together and allows folks in the area to get updates on local issues or events going on to keep the community connected," he said. "It allows folks to be able to come in if they want to create content or have things to say. Our job is to take away those technical or skill barriers that may hinder someone from creating content."
Keene City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said funding for the partnership will come from cable franchise fees. The three-year contract the city executed with FACT TV last October includes a one-time payment of $10,000 for startup costs and requires the city to pay $86,460 per year in quarterly installments.
"I’m very excited to have FACT TV here in Keene, and a partnership with their broadcasting in Vermont has really opened up the possibilities for broadcasting our public-access content to more people," she said. "The experience they brought to the table made this transition very easy."
The agreement also reserves a FACT TV Board of Directors seat for Keene and a mechanism for Keene Mayor George Hansel to nominate someone. Stradling said the board is made up of community members of FACT TV.
In May 2021, Keene withdrew its support from Cheshire TV, citing concerns about the station’s leadership. In the years leading to the station's demise, the city contributed roughly $180,000 annually to it. The station also served Swanzey, but the town pulled its financial support in January of that year.
While FACT TV has been recording some of Swanzey's public meetings since November, Town Administrator Michael Branley said Swanzey has not entered into a contract to use the new station.
"It wasn’t within what we’ve had budgeted, and we haven’t had much demand [for public-access television] since we terminated our agreement with Cheshire TV," he said.
FACT TV, which began in 1978 operating out of Bellows Falls Union High School, will also provide internships for local students as well as classes for residents on the fundamentals of video editing and content creation, according to the news release.
"Whether it’s signing up to start your own show, asking for help with an event you’d like filmed, renting equipment for your projects, or just stopping by to say hi and ask some questions. What it all boils down to is — we are here for you!," the release states.
Stradling said that content created in Keene will be broadcast and distributed across FACT TV’s Vermont service area, which includes Athens, Bellows Falls, Brookline, Rockingham, Grafton and Westminster. Similarly, Vermont content will be broadcast in Keene.
