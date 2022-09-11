Following a public hearing in which more than a dozen Keene residents spoke in opposition to a zoning ordinance, city officials could be sending it back to the drawing board to allow more public comment in the development process.
At the city's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee Wednesday, councilors recommended unanimously that the full council vote to send the ordinance back to a joint meeting between the PLD Committee and the Planning Board, which would permit collaboration between the city and concerned taxpayers, according to a recording of that meeting on the city's website.
The ordinance, which sparked some protest at the City Council's Sept. 1 meeting, would reduce the minimum lot size for parcels within the rural district from 5 acres to 2, an amendment to Keene's land development code that Senior City Planner Mari Brunner told The Sentinel in August could create “modest” opportunities for market rate single-family homes.
For example, by reducing the minimum lot size, Brunner said someone with a 9-acre parcel could potentially subdivide the property into four lots, which could result in four homes.
At Wednesday's meeting, Kate Bosley, city councilor and chair of the committee, said that if approved by the full council, the joint meeting would include a public workshop for the ordinance.
"We can hash out these details at the joint committee with the public input and then hopefully come to a resolution that everyone would like to agree on," she said.
Councilor Philip Jones agreed and felt this was a good idea.
"Fifteen people spoke at the public hearing, and they all had quality stuff that they brought up and I think we can discuss this better in a less formal space ... and we can break it down into sections that way too, and talk about the various issues people have," he said.
At the public hearing for the proposal, many residents spoke in opposition. Some shared concerns for the environment, while others complained it could bring rapid, urban development to otherwise quiet and rural sectors of Keene.
Eloise Clark, a member of the Conservation Commission, said she was very concerned with the reduction of lot sizes.
"This momentous shift in the land development code will really change the character of Keene," she said. "It will bring the busyness of the valley floor onto the hillsides surrounding the city hub ... Do we really want or need suburban sprawl in our rural areas?"
Clark added that while she understands the need for increased availability of housing, the construction of housing units and parking lots will create impermeable surfaces for water, and could lead to flooding if built at a higher elevation.
"I believe the environmental quality of Keene will suffer as a result of this ambitious plan," she said.
Thomas Lacey, who lives on Daniels Hill Road, said the proposal would saturate the rural zone with housing, disrupting a balance between open space and land development, favoring the latter.
"Every time you drive along any road in the rural zone and you see a patch of open space, whether woods or field, think house," he said. "Because it's vulnerable."
Lacey said he's also worried about the effect the ordinance could have on property taxes in the rural district, and that taxes in the rural zone will go up because properties between 4 and 10 acres will be identified as areas for potential development and will be taxed as such.
"This proposal should be called the property tax hike of 2022," he said.
The lone attendee of that meeting which spoke in favor of the ordinance was Jim Phippard, owner of Brickstone Land Use Consultants. He said that as a land developer, there are state environmental regulations and other zoning regulations that would prevent him from constructing housing on just any lot, and that the concerns of rapid urban expansion aren't as likely as others think they are.
"While I understand the fears, I think most of them can be addressed and can be done safely and I hope you recognize that this is part of the balance that will help give us the housing that we need," he said.
The proposed changes to rural district land usage are the latest effort from city officials to expand residential development. A proposal in June to amend city codes would allow residential units above commercial buildings near downtown, and a major overhaul to codes last year aimed to simplify development for businesses and housing.
City councilors will vote on whether to send the proposal back to PLD and the planning board at their next meeting on Sept. 15. If approved, the public workshop would be scheduled for Oct. 1.
