A zoning ordinance that aims to boost housing development in Keene's rural district is making the rounds again after it went back to the drawing boards late last year following pushback from residents.
The zoning change would reduce the minimum lot size requirement in the district from five acres to two, thereby allowing more residential construction in these areas. The proposal came back before City Council at its meeting Thursday night, a little more than two months after councilors approved an ordinance offering benefits for development in the rural zone.
Councilor-at-Large Kate Bosley, chairwoman of the council's Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, said the proposed ordinance is headed to a joint meeting between the Planning Board and PLD on March 13 before moving to public hearing at a City Council meeting.
"There will be lots of opportunity for public input on the path," Bosley said in a phone interview Thursday.
Following the public hearing, the ordinance will go to PLD for any adjustments before a full council vote. She said the proposal is unchanged since councilors pulled it from the previous ordinance.
The first time the proposed reduction in the minimum lot size came up, numerous residents spoke against it, some sharing concerns for the environment, while others were worried it could spur urban sprawl in the rural district.
The district is Keene’s lowest density residential zone, generally outside the residential core of the city, where municipal water and sewer services are not as available. The rural district covers more than 14,000 acres divided into about 1,121 parcels of land.
Bosley said the idea behind change in lot size is to increase workforce housing development in Keene.
"This is not subsidized housing for low income families," she said. "What this ordinance could do is offer more middle class families opportunities to have more housing stock which might move them out of the city."
Per the ordinance, workforce housing includes for-sale homes affordable to a household of four earning up to 80 percent of the median income for the area, or rental housing affordable to a household of three earning up to 60 percent of the median area income. Currently in Cheshire County, this equates to a $233,500 home for a family with an income of $71,280, or a monthly rate of $1,200 (including rent and utilities) for a family of three with an income of $48,110.
Senior Planner Mari Brunner previously told The Sentinel that this change could create "modest" opportunities for single-family homes. For example, by reducing the minimum lot size, Brunner said someone with a 9-acre parcel could potentially subdivide the property into four lots, which could result in four homes.
Although Bosley said she doesn't necessarily expect the proposal, which first went before City Council in June, to spur affordable housing development, she thinks it could create a domino effect that would free up rental units in the denser areas of Keene.
"If you open up opportunities for single-family homes to be built, people could move out of starter homes to these homes, and people struggling to look for apartments now have availability," she said. "These all need to work in tandem for us to have healthy housing availability in our community."
In recent months, the ordinance had been scrutinized by some residents who expressed concern that it could spur rapid, urban development in an otherwise quiet and rural part of Keene. Originally, the proposal had been accompanied by incentives to encourage housing development in the district.
Those incentives encourage developers to build projects that provide a public benefit — such as conserving land or adding more workforce housing — in return for an increase in the number of units they’re allowed to include in a given development.
While Councilors gave those benefits the go ahead in November, the minimum lot size amendment was held back to allow for more input.
"I think the public really needs to participate in the process," Bosley said. "We've heard lots of valid concerns. People need to stay involved along the way so that councilors can make an informed decision."
